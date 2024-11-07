Reason why some people wake up around 3-5 am and can't go back to sleep?

A biohacker has discovered the cause of some people waking up between three and five in the morning and then struggling to fall back asleep. The "father of biohacking," Instagram lifestyle influencer Dave Asprey, created the do-it-yourself (DIY) approach to health, which involves making changes to one's nutrition, lifestyle, and physical appearance in order to extend one's life.

Asprey lacks both a medical degree and any training in nutrition. Attempting to turn back his biological clock has reportedly cost him $2 million. He is the creator of the controversial Bulletproof diet, which advocates eating more fat and fewer carbohydrates.

So why do some people wake up between 3-5 am and struggle to sleep again?

The British Dietetic Association has classified the Bulletproof diet as a fad diet, but some people claim the diet has advantages. Asprey now claims to understand why people wake up in the middle of the night and offers a workaround. According to Asprey, "For most people who wake up between 3 am to 5 am and can't go back to sleep, that is a crash in your blood sugar."

"Most people who wake up feeling that way 'oh look, my blood sugar dropped' and the body said oh I needed some glucose to power my brain to do its cleaning process at night." According to him, the body generates the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline to cause this additional glucose increase at night. The liver and muscles store this glucose.

Nevertheless, he claims that "cortisol and adrenaline wake you up" and that "while the brain gets what it wants, you don't get your sleep." As a remedy, he advises having a snack before bed if you experience this. He advises, "Try raw honey, collagen, MCT oil, or combine all three."

What is MCT oil?

Triglycerides, a type of fat, make up MCT oil, which is sold as a dietary supplement. Compared to other fats, this one is easier to digest and can be found in coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and some dairy products.

MCT oil and raw honey are thought to help maintain energy levels and avoid blood sugar spikes. There is not any solid evidence, though, therefore, before making dietary changes, one should always speak with a doctor.