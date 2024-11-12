What is Throning? All you need to know about this new dating trend

"Throning" is a new dating trend that Gen-Z has recently established and is attracting attention. After the peak of phrases like "ghosting," "breadcrumbing," and "situationships," throning has arrived and is sweeping social media and dating culture. However, what does it actually mean, and why has it become so popular all of a sudden?

In order to elevate their social status, Gen Z has created a new term for dating: "throning." This phrase describes seeking a partner who improves one's social reputation, putting them on a pedestal for their power and influence.

What is Throning?

"Throning is dating someone who, via association, increases your reputation and ego," says relationship specialist Siddharrth S. Kumaar, as quoted by the HT. A partner's social status is prioritized over their personal qualities in this dynamic. It is about putting a partner's social status ahead of their inherent value.

Although the idea is not new–dating apps usually show people looking for a relationship "above" them; "throning" is a modern take on the traditional gold-digging strategy. These days, social currency is just as important as financial wealth. Increasing one's social circle is not always a bad thing, but passing it off as romance might be misleading.

Reason behind Gen Z prioritises Throning

HT also quotes Delhi-based relationship expert Kalpana Singh who says, "The motivation behind throning often stems from a desire for social validation, access to exclusive social circles, a boost in self-esteem, and increased social media influence".

Although there may be short-term benefits for society to throning, relationships may suffer as a result. Singh added, "Relationships based solely on social climbing lack the foundation of shared interests, affection, and intimacy. 'Throning' prioritises influence over genuine connection."

According to a study published in Science Advances, a significant portion of dating app users look for partners who are 25% more attractive than they are, which obliquely implies the desire to associate with someone who is seen as having greater status. This idea is elevated to a new level by Throning.

Is Throning a long-term relationship?

According to Kumaar, he has seen a lot of status-based dating, in which individuals look for mates who are "more desirable than themselves." He warns that throning frequently lacks the depth and respect for one another required for long-term relationships, even while it could offer momentary validation.

According to the NY Post, this trend is starting to emerge alongside other forecasts for the dating scene in 2025, such as "freak matching" (meeting someone who shares your oddities) and "yap-trapping" (getting stuck with a chatterbox).