Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, history, significance, quotes and more

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is celebrated every year on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha.

This day holds special significance as Lord Gautam Buddha’s birth anniversary, born as Prince Siddharth Gautam, in around 563 BC in Lumbini, present-day Nepal. Buddhists celebrate Buddha Purnima across the world with great fervour. This year, Buddha Purnima will be observed on May 23, 2024 (Thursday).

Buddha Purnima is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across many countries. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm across many nations across Asia, i.e., Thailand, China, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Tibet.

What is the date and timing for Buddha Purnima 2024?

The Buddha Purnima 2024 will be celebrated in the Vaisakha month as per Buddhist and Hindu calendars. It is the day of Buddha's moksha and birth anniversary. This significant event is calculated based on the lunisolar calendars prevalent in Asia.

Although the date of Buddha's birthday varies as per the Western Gregorian calendar, this typically occurs in April or May. In 2024, the auspicious day will be observed on May 23.

Buddha Purnima 2024: History

The story of Buddha begins in Lumbini, Nepal, around 2500 years ago. It is believed that when Siddhartha or Buddha was born, he took seven steps and a lotus flower bloomed with each step. The birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha is celebrated as Buddha Purnima.

The enlightenment of Buddha, called nirvana, is the most important event for Buddhists. As per some Buddhist writings, Siddharth meditated under a Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar and there he achieved enlightenment.

Kushinagar is the place where Lord Buddha took his last breath as Parinirvant. His passing is considered as his final escape from the cycle of life and death. On this day, Buddhists recite sutras and offer flowers and incense. They also visit temples and share Buddha Purnima's wishes and quotes with each other.

Buddha Purnima 2024: Significance

Buddha Purnima is an auspicious Buddhist event to honour Gautama Buddha, who was liberated from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

Gautama delivered his first sermon in Sarnath and he is also known as Shakyamuni (Sage of the Shakyas), Tathagata is considered the 'Fully Awakened One.'

Throughout his life, Buddha preached Dharma, non-violence, harmony, kindness, and the path to 'nirvana' for 45 years. Buddhism is founded on the Lord Buddha's teachings, a compilation named 'suttas'.

He attained enlightenment after doing meditation for 49 days under the Bodhi (banyan) tree in Bodh Gaya, and unravelled the secret to end 'suffering'.

Even though he was born into a royal family, he relinquished his luxurious life and left home when he was 30 in search of truth that liberates one from the pangs of suffering (dukkha).

Buddha Purnima 2024: Quotes by Gautam Buddha