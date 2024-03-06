Dal with 24-carat gold dust: Video goes viral at Ranveer Brar's restaurant

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar's first Restaurant, Kashkan, is going viral on social media because of its unique dishes. The Kashkan restaurant which is based in Dubai is offering “24-carat gold tadka dal,” arguably making it the most expensive dal in the world.

The viral video shows a man serving the dal in a bowl inside a wooden box, added with 24-carat dusted gold with ghee. This special dish is known as "Dal Kashkan" which is one of the most exclusive food items and it is priced at 58 dirhams or around Rs 1300.

Mehul Hingu shared a video of 'Dal Kashkan' on his Instagram account 'streetfoodrecipe'. The server at the restaurant displays the gold dust being offered to the bowl and then he carefully adds it to the dal prepared with premium spices and ghee and it is kept in a wooden box. The server explains the speciality of the dish to the customer.

Mehul shared the short video with a caption that reads, "24 Carat Golden Tadke Wali Dal at Kashkan by Ranveer Brar, Dubai Festive City Mall."

The viral video on the platform has garnered over 9 million views and 2 lakh likes on Instagram.