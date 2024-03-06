Home / Lifestyle / Dal with 24-carat gold dust: Video goes viral at Ranveer Brar's restaurant

Dal with 24-carat gold dust: Video goes viral at Ranveer Brar's restaurant

A video of Dal with a 24-carat gold tadka goes viral on Instagram from Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar's Dubai-based restaurant, 'Kashkan'

Dal with 24-carat gold dust
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar's first Restaurant, Kashkan, is going viral on social media because of its unique dishes. The Kashkan restaurant which is based in Dubai is offering “24-carat gold tadka dal,” arguably making it the most expensive dal in the world.

The viral video shows a man serving the dal in a bowl inside a wooden box, added with 24-carat dusted gold with ghee. This special dish is known as "Dal Kashkan" which is one of the most exclusive food items and it is priced at 58 dirhams or around Rs 1300.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Mehul Hingu shared a video of 'Dal Kashkan' on his Instagram account 'streetfoodrecipe'. The server at the restaurant displays the gold dust being offered to the bowl and then he carefully adds it to the dal prepared with premium spices and ghee and it is kept in a wooden box. The server explains the speciality of the dish to the customer. 

Mehul shared the short video with a caption that reads, "24 Carat Golden Tadke Wali Dal at Kashkan by Ranveer Brar, Dubai Festive City Mall."

Watch the video here


The viral video on the platform has garnered over 9 million views and 2 lakh likes on Instagram.

How do fans react?
The video has grabbed eyeballs from all across the world and many people are reacting to the post.

One of the social media users wrote, “Welcome to heavy metal poisoning.”

"Gold doesn't get absorbed by the body. So this is just an EXTRA way of pooping gold," another user wrote.

One of the users wrote jokingly, “So this dal was preserved in this ‘Sanduk’ for how many years ???”

Is it safe to eat?
Many people showed their concern about the edibility of gold. Assuring you that it is an edible gold when taken as a garnish or decorative element, it is deemed safe for consumption in smaller quantities. It is not absorbed by the digestive system. However, the consumption of this dal in large quantities is still not advisable due to a lack of comprehensive research on its long-term effects. Most importantly, its negligible nutritional benefits.


Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 63,050, silver jumps Rs 200 to Rs 76,200

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,180, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 73,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

B'wood actor Urvashi Rautela gets mail from thief who stole her gold phone

Five tips and tricks of self care during holy month of Ramadan 2024

Google celebrates French singer Taos Amrouche's 111th birth anniversary

Employee Appreciation Day 2024: Know importance of employees' contribution

Who is Radhika Merchant? Know everything about Ambani family's new member

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: History, significance, theme or more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :foodGold restaurantsDubai

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story