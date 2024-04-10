Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Everything you need to know about Shawwal moon sighting

Muslims in Delhi, Lucknow, Karnataka, and numerous different parts of India will observe one more day of fasting as the Eid al-Fitr crescent moon was not located on Tuesday night, April 9. This news follows official declarations from noticeable mosques like Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, alongside reports from Karnataka confirming the moon wasn't sighted.

The Markazi Chand Committee Eidgah in Lucknow also made the same declaration. Therefore, Eid al-Fitr festivities in these areas will be conducted on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Moon sighting

Eid al-Fitr festivities will be celebrated before in certain parts of the country. Kerala and Ladakh will observe Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, as the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted there.

This features the significance of moon sightings in deciding the specific date for Eid al-Fitr, which can at times, fluctuate across various districts within India.

While India notices Eid on April 11, a few nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and others in the Middle East and West will celebrate on Wednesday, April 10. This is because the moon was not located in these countries on April 8. Essentially, Eid will be celebrated on April 10 in Australia, Pakistan, Philippines and Malaysia.

More about the Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, after the new moon or bow moon sighting. It is a significant Islamic celebration where "Eid" signifies "celebration" and "Fitr" signifies "breaking of the fast".

It is celebrated by Muslims globally, but the specific date of the celebration shifts every year, as Islam follows a lunar calendar that depends on the new moon sighting, and this year, Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Singapore and so on is supposed to get over on Tuesday, April 09 or Wednesday, April 10, 2024.