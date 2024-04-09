Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: When the crescent moon sighting will be seen in countries

Eid is a very auspicious festival for Muslims across the world. In India, Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 is expected to be observed on April 10 or 11 this year. However, the Eid festival depends on the Shawwal crescent moon sighting. Ramadan Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr will mark the end of the fasting month, Ramadan.

Experts believe that the total solar eclipse might have impacted the moon sighting in the Arab countries. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's two holiest mosques, announced Monday that Eid al-Fitr will begin on Wednesday. “Supreme Court declares tomorrow the last day of #Ramadan and Wednesday the first day of #Eid Al-Fitr," the official Saudi Press Agency stated.

ALSO READ: Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here's the moon sighting date in India, UAE, US and more In India, the Eid may be celebrated on 11th April, as it is a norm to celebrate the festival one day after Saudi Arabia. The final decision can only be arrived at by the evening of April 9, with the Muslims across the country waiting with bated breath to celebrate the end of the month of fasting.

How do Muslims celebrate Eid?

In most Muslim-majority countries, Eid is celebrated for three days. However, the holiday number varies in different countries.

The Eid celebration begins with prayers soon after dawn and a short sermon.

While praying, Muslims recite takbeerat, praising God. They say “Allahu Akbar”, which means “God is great”.

As per customs, they eat something sweet before the prayer like date-filled biscuits popularly known as maamoul in the Middle East.

Muslim people visit their relatives and neighbours and accept sweets.

Each country has traditional desserts and sweets prepared before Eid or the morning of the first day.

Children are offered gifts and money to celebrate the joyous occasion and wear new clothes on this day.

Girls and women in most countries decorate their hands with henna.

In some countries, people also visit graveyards to offer their respects to departed family members right after the morning prayers.

Muslim-majority countries celebrate this auspicious festival by decorating their cities with lights.

They also hold festivities commemorating the end of the fasting month.

Shawwal crescent moon sighting in different countries

In most Western countries, the solar eclipse posed a significant challenge in the sighting of the crescent.

Due to the eclipse, the sighting of a lunar crescent within one day of the new moon is usually difficult, reports the United States Naval Observatory.

In Canada, the moon sighting for Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to take place on Tuesday, April 9. If the Shawwal crescent is not sighted on Tuesday, Eid will be celebrated on the following day. While in Australia, Qatar it will take place on April 10.

The crescent moon wouldn't be visible from Saudi Arabia, hence Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.