Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here's the moon sighting date in India, UAE, US and more

This was the month when the whole Muslim community juggled on professional and personal levels to celebrate the sacred month of Ramadan . This is a month of seeking forgiveness not only from Allah but from those we may have wronged in night prayers. This was the period of breaking bad habits and mending broken relationships and it is not only the month of fasting from morning to evening but to nourish our soul with prayer, reflection, universal brotherhood, charity and acts of kindness.

The Eid-ul-Fitr crowns this journey of transformation. As the Ramadan month is about to end, the Muslim community across the world are gearing up to spot the Shawwal crescent moon marking the date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 and starting the new month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of peace and celebration and a perfect time to come together as a community.

When will Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 be celebrated in India?

This year, the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on the Shawwal moon in India which will take place on April 9, 2024. If the moon was sighted on April 9, then Eid will be celebrated on April 10, 2024. Otherwise, the festival will be celebrated on April 11.

The sighting of the crescent moon decides the date of Eid-ul-Fitr. As per the Islamic Calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr is based on the sighting of the crescent moon, consequently, the festival occurs about 10-11 days earlier every year depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. The lunar calendar is different from the Gregorian calendar since it is based on the motion of the moon around earth, not the sun.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Moon Sighting Date in Saudi, UAE, Pakistan and Other Countries

The Saudi Arabia Supreme Court called on all the Muslims in the country to watch the new crescent moon on Monday evening, April 8, marking the end of Ramadan month and the beginning of Shawwal month. The crescent moon will appear on April 8, 2024, in Saudi Arabia, UAE, United Kingdom, Egypt, Turkey, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, and other countries in the Middle East and West confirming the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration on Tuesday, April 9.

However, if the crescent moon is not sighted on Monday evening, chaand raat in these countries will be on Tuesday, April 9, then Eid will be celebrated on April 10, 2024, indicating that Muslims may observe a 30-day fast instead of 29 days this Ramadan.

As per Pakistan's Meteorological Department, the Eid-ul-Fitr moon is also known as the Shawwal moon, which might be seen in the country on April 9, 2024. The country's Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman has backed the 29-day Ramadan this year based on scientific findings.

The met office forecast that in the southern regions of the country, the sky is most likely to be clear while in the northern region, the sky might be cloudy.