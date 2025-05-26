Monsoon guide 2025: Must-follow precautions for a healthy rainy season

While the monsoon brings a welcome respite from the blistering summer heat, it also ushers in a host of health and safety concerns. As nature rejuvenates with lush greens and restored water bodies during the rainy season, it is imperative to put safety first in the midst of unpredictable weather.

Without proper precautions, the rains can lead to a surge in infections and other seasonal ailments, especially among children. As the rainy season approaches, staying vigilant and prioritising health and hygiene becomes essential for every household.

It is a season to enjoy because it provides relief from the intense heat, but it also gives parents a number of challenges, including the need to protect their kid's health and safety. Being organised may also reduce dangers and provide a safe experience, whether you are enjoying outdoor activities or navigating through everyday journeys.

Monsoon special 2025: Common diseases during rainy season

• Typhoid: This infectious disease is most common during the rainy season, when there is a greater risk of contaminated food and water. The early onset of typhoid may be indicated by symptoms such as mild to severe fever, diarrhea, headache, stomach pain, rashes, and inflammation.

• Gastrointestinal problems: During the monsoon, contaminated food and water might be the main cause of gastrointestinal issues. Consuming raw or cooked food without practicing good hygiene can negatively impact your gut health and result in cramps, gas, indigestion, diarrhea, constipation, and stomach pain. Seek medical attention right away so that your children can be helped in a timely manner.

• Dengue and malaria: The monsoon season provides the ideal environment for bacteria, viruses, germs, and mosquitoes to flourish, leading to the development of dengue and malaria. It is brought on by mosquitoes breeding in humid environments, such as female Anopheles mosquitoes (which give malaria) and female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes (which cause dengue). High temperature, chills, exhaustion, headache, nausea, body aches, jaundice, vomiting, and diarrhea are some of the symptoms you may encounter.

• Chikungunya: Mosquitoes that breed in stagnant, stale water are the causes of chikungunya. These mosquitoes are frequently found in moist areas such as tires, flower pots, drainage pipes, water tanks, and leftover dishes. The tiger Aedes Albopictus mosquito is the source of this deadly illness. This can include symptoms including weakness, nausea, exhaustion, high temperature, and discomfort that goes away after a few weeks.

Monsoon 2025: Tips to prepare for the upcoming rainy season

1. Apply repellent- To protect your children from dangerous insects, do not walk outside without applying repellant all over their clothing. Use a mosquito net, if needed.

2. Eat healthy foods- To boost your immune system, encourage yourself to eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Encourage your kids to eat a healthy, balanced diet by avoiding mostly fried, quick, street-side, and raw or uncooked foods.

3. Dress light- To ensure airflow and keep away from being cold, dress them in appropriate, light-colored clothing, such as cotton. In order to avoid fungal diseases, wet clothing and footwear must be dried outside. When your kids are going out, full-length trousers and long sleeves will be a safe option.

4. Practice hygiene - Encourage everyone to wash their hands quite often with liquid soap if possible and sanitizer before eating or after using the restroom in order to practice excellent hygiene. Ensure your kids wash their hands well before meals. Apply medicated or anti-fungal powder on the body very often.

5. Be hydrated- It is suggested to drink at least one or two liters of water each day, especially during the monsoon season, to keep them hydrated. Also, make sure your kids are drinking boiled or filtered potable water.

6. Update with vaccinations- Ensure your child's vaccinations are up to date as per to their age, including the annual administration of the influenza vaccine.

7. Clean environment- Maintain a clean environment to stop mosquitoes from breeding and spreading diseases like dengue and malaria. Maintain an active lifestyle, especially if it involves indoor sports like table tennis, hopping, or skipping.

8. Wear the right shoes and rain clothing: To stay dry and comfortable when you must be outside, make an investment in waterproof shoes and rain clothing. In addition to causing discomfort, wet shoes and clothing raise the risk of colds and fungus infections.

Additional protection from intense rainfall can be obtained with raincoats or umbrellas. Do not wear leather, canvas, or plastic shoes. Put on a slip-on or casual sandals. If kids must wear shoes, use antifungal powder to prevent infections.