Summer skincare: 5 best beauty routine tips to protect from hot months

Summer is often seen as a season of joy — filled with sunshine, holidays, and an infectious sense of energy. But while the bright weather lifts our spirits, it can quietly take a toll on our skin. Beneath the glow of summer lies a harsh reality: heat, humidity, and sun exposure can leave our skin stressed, dehydrated, and vulnerable.

Indian summers are characterised by intense heat, excessive humidity, and an unwanted film of sticky sweat. Your skin may feel overloaded if you combine that with makeup or a thick moisturiser. Your skincare regimen should complement your skin, not contradict it, during this season. Sweat-proof skincare can help you overcome your summertime skin issues.

Top 5 skincare routine to beat the heat this summer season

1. The Non-Negotiable Sunscreen

Sunscreen is essential to any summer skincare routine. The founder makes it clear that this is a year-round, non-negotiable requirement rather than merely a seasonal advice. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or greater acts as invisible armor against tanning, pigmentation, premature aging, and more severe sun-related damage, regardless of the weather.

It is important to reapply every time, particularly when you are outside. As necessary as a wallet, keeping a tiny tube of sunscreen in a backpack is good for convenience alongside skin protection.

2. Cleanse gently and smartly

Skin longs for a mild reset after a day in the sun. Sweat, sunscreen, and pollutants can be removed using a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser that does not interfere with the skin's natural oils. Because harsh cleansers can leave skin tight and more vulnerable to summer heat, the creator advises against using them.

3. Debunked Moisturiser Myths

Not using moisturiser because you think “your skin is oily” is a typical misperception regarding summer moisturizers. Actually, as the skin tries to make up for the deficiency in moisture, neglecting hydration causes it to produce even more oil. A water-based moisturizer that is lightweight and contains soothing components like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera is highly recommended. It is like a cool beverage that satisfies the skin's thirst.

4. Small stuffs can make a bigger impact

The smaller parts of the face are equally significant yet frequently ignored. A quality SPF lip balm is essential for protecting the lips as well. In addition to routine maintenance, wearing a good pair of sunglasses can protect your eyes from UV rays. These seemingly insignificant actions can have a big impact down the road.

5. Allow your skin to breathe

Summer is a great time to streamline your makeup process. Heavy, thick foundations can cause breakouts by retaining sweat and oil. To balance the skin tone and keep the skin looking fresh, use a light BB cream with SPF or a hint of concealer.