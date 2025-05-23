Prostate cancer, which affects over 300,000 men in the United States annually, was recently diagnosed in former US President Joe Biden. Ten years ago, prostate cancer was rare in India, but now it is increasingly common in men in their early 50s.

Depending on their age, race/ethnicity, lifestyle, and family history, each person is at a different risk level. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), older men are more prone to get prostate cancer. Biden is 82, while the average age of males who receive their first diagnosis is 67.

Although there is not a single miracle food for prostate health, there are some foods and eating habits that have been shown to be beneficial to lower the risk of such cancer. Let's find out more about them.

Best foods to eat to lower the risk of Prostate cancer

• Cooked tomatoes

According to studies, consumption of cooked tomatoes in the form of sauce, paste, roasted, etc have a lower risk of this cancer spreading as it has Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant, which facilitates absorption. Pomegranates, red bell peppers, carrots, and grapefruits are other types of foods high in lycopene.

• Cauliflower and broccoli

Vegetables are beneficial to health in general, but cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, or cabbage are particularly high in fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and sulforaphane, a phytochemical that neutralizes toxins, lowers inflammation, and even slows the growth of such cancers.

• Berries

Antioxidants neutralizes and eliminates the free radicals from our bodies. These are abundant in raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries. Free radicals have the ability to harm cells and DNA, which can result in cancerous changes in cells if they are not controlled.

• Salmon

Eating fish may lower your risk of dying from prostate cancer, according to research, especially omega-3-fatty acid-rich seafood like red snapper and salmon.

• Coffee

Research says that a small amount of coffee that is high in antioxidants may lower the risk of prostate cancer. It is believed that substances in coffee other than caffeine may prevent cell damage and reduce inflammation because decaffeinated coffee also has other advantages too.

• Green tea

Consumption of green tea lowers the risk of prostate cancer, protects against aggressive types of the disease, limits the formation of tumors, and possibly decreases the progression of the disease.

Foods to ‘avoid’ to increase the risk Prostate cancer

• Red meat- Limit your consumption of sausages, beef, and pork. When taken in excess, these meats, especially those that are charred or severely processed can increase inflammation and are linked to an increased risk of cancer.

• Alcohol and smoke- Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption raise DNA damage and oxidative stress, which may increase the risk of prostate and other cancers.