Raksha Bandhan Date: On Saturday, August 9, 2025, people will celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a beloved Hindu festival that honours the special relationship between brothers and sisters. This auspicious day coincides with the full moon day, or Purnima Tithi, of the month of Shravana, which is a very important time in the Hindu calendar.

The day, which is traditionally celebrated with great love and happiness throughout India, represents sibling respect, protection, and affection. Many government and private organisations declare a holiday to celebrate this unique festival.

When is Rakshabandhan 2025: Date and time?

ALSO READ: Bank holidays in August 2025: Banks closed for 15 days, check complete list This year, the most auspicious time to tie the Rakhi—a sacred thread symbolising love and protection—is between 5:47 am and 1:24 pm on August 9. As per the Hindu Panchang, the festival aligns with the Shravana Purnima, making the day spiritually significant and widely celebrated across the country.

History of Rakshabandhan

'Rakhi' is another name for this auspicious festival. "Raksha Bandhan" means "the knot of protection" in Sanskrit. The legendary story of Lord Krishna and Draupadi is where the festival got its origin.

According to the belief, Lord Krishna was flying a kite when he injured his finger. The Pandavas' wife, Draupadi, cut a piece of material from her saree and wrapped it over his injured finger. He vowed to always keep her safe from harm. It was recognised as "Raksha Sutra" by Lord Krishna.

Years later, Lord Krishna kept his word when the Kauravas tried to publicly undress Draupadi after the Pandavas had lost her in a dice game. He fulfilled the promise he had made that day and preserved her dignity by miraculously providing an endless stream of cloth through his heavenly intervention.

Raksha Bandhan's origins are connected to a number of fascinating Indian mythological tales. The Mahabharata is one of the most well-known tales.

Significance of Rakshabandhan

Raksha Bandhan represents the vow of love, devotion, and protection between siblings. Sisters pray for their brothers' health on this day by tying a sacred thread, known as Rakhi, around their wrists. In exchange, brothers promise to keep their sisters safe and frequently present them with presents as a sign of their closeness.

The celebration has its origins in Hindu texts and is associated with the divine story of Lord Indra and his wife Shachi, in which Shachi knotted a sacred thread on Indra's wrist to represent protection and success before his fight with the demons.