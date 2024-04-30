International Labour Day 2024: Date, history, significance of day and more

The real development of any country is largely done by workers and the working class. A nation is built by three things: infrastructure, economy and development. Workers initiate growth from the ground level and try to bring positive change to the country and the world; they are considered the backbone of society.

We should take care of the well-being of the workers and listen to their issues. Every year, International Labour Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the struggles of the working class of society. It is also an opportunity to mark the contribution of the workers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

International Labour Day 2024: History

The roots of Labour Day could be traced back to the 19th century United States, where workers were fighting for their rights. A massive strike took place in 1886 where around 200,000 American labourers demanded eight hours of work-day. However, the movement later turned violent in Chicago and it was remembered as Haymarket Affairs.

This incident marked the beginning of International Labour Day. In 1889, many socialist parties in Europe came together to celebrate May 1 as International Labour Day and since then it has been celebrated every year on the same day. In many countries, Labour Day is linked with International Workers Day. In many countries, this day is celebrated on a different date, mostly it is linked to the labour movement of that country.

International Labour Day 2024: Significance

International Labour Day is an opportunity to recognise the workers’ and working class' contribution to the development of society and the country. This day urges labourers to learn about their rights. There are many cases when labourers are being exploited and it is important to protect their rights themselves and urge people to come together to improve the living conditions of the workers in their country.

How is Labour Day celebrated?

In most countries, Labour Day is a national holiday. On this day, several events and seminars are being organised to highlight the achievements and contributions of workers. In many places, people leverage this opportunity to spread awareness about workers and their rights through posters and banners.

International Labour Day 2024: Theme

This year, the theme for International Labour Day is to ensure workplace safety and health amidst climate change.

International Labour Day 2024: Quotes

"Without labour, nothing prospers." - Sophocles

"Work is not man's punishment. It is his reward and his strength and his pleasure." - George Sand

"Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life." - Confucius

"The only way to do great work is to love what you do." - Steve Jobs

"Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard." - Tim Notke

"No work is insignificant. All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence." - Martin Luther King Jr.

"The dignity of labour depends not on what you do, but how you do it." - Edwin Osgood Grover

"The reward of a thing well done is to have done it." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Work isn't to make money; you work to justify life." - Marc Chagall

"Let us realise that: the privilege to work is a gift, the power to work is a blessing, the love of work is success!" - David O. McKay