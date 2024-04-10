Eid-Ul-Fitr: Wishes, messages, quotes and social media status for sharing

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid is a prominent festival celebrated by Muslims. It is observed with extraordinary enthusiasm by the followers of Islam. Eid-ul-Fitr falls is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, after the crescent moon of Shawwal is located. Each of the Muslim celebrations depend on the lunar calendar, therefore, the sighting of the moon has tremendous significance to know the dates of Muslim celebrations.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a period of harmony and festivity, and it is a time to come together. It denotes the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, and is a period of spiritual reflection and festivity. This year, India is likely to observe Eid-al-Fitr on 11 April 2024 while different nations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and more will celebrate it on 10 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Wishes and Messages

• I wish you good health, luck, and plenty of success on this pious festival of happiness. Eid Mubarak.

• I may be far away from you this Eid but I am always closer to your heart. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2024.

• Love is what connects our hearts together and respect is what polishes the relationship. Let us celebrate an Eid full of love and enjoyment. Eid Mubarak.

• Eid al-Fitr is the festival of togetherness. May Allah bless you and your family with love and peace.

• I hope you have peace, wealth, and success on this Eid. Have a great Eid al-Fitr that is joyous and happy.

• Eid Mubarak to you my dear friend. May God bless you with lots of happiness and never ending prosperity.

• May Allah give you a million reasons to stay happy and may you always stay healthy and joyful. Eid Mubarak.

• May Allah bless you with a happy, peaceful and successful life. Eid Mubarak!

• May this Eid bring immense happiness and love to you and your beautiful family. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!





Also Read: Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here are the 20 best wishes, messages, and quotes • Wish you and your family a very happy and blessed Eid. I pray that you stay healthy and full of life.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Quotes for social media status

• "Eid is a time of forgiveness, reconciliation, and spreading love to all. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak wishes to you and your loved ones!"

• "As we celebrate Eid, let us remember those who are less fortunate and extend a helping hand to them. Eid Mubarak!"

• "Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health."

• "May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your life. Eid Mubarak!"

• "Eid is a day to celebrate the blessings of faith, the beauty of diversity, and the joy of unity."

• "May Allah's blessings be with you today, tomorrow, and always. Eid Mubarak!"

• "May the divine blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and success. Eid Mubarak!"

• "On this blessed occasion, may Allah's grace shine upon you and your family. Eid Mubarak!"

• "Eid is a time to cherish the bonds of family and friends, and to spread love and kindness to all. Eid Mubarak!"

• "Sending you Eid al-Fitr Mubarak wishes- filled with laughter, joy, and precious moments with loved ones."