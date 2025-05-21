International Tea Day 2025: Know history, significance, quotes and more

Every year on May 21, International Tea Day is celebrated to recognise the cultural, economic, and social significance of tea across the world. For Indians, tea is more than just a beverage—it's a daily ritual and a symbol of hospitality.

International Tea Day: History

According to the United Nations, tea has been consumed in China for over 5,000 years. It is believed that Emperor Shen Nung discovered the drink when tea leaves were blown by the wind into a pot of boiling water while he and his soldiers were resting under a tree. The leaves infused into the water, giving rise to what would eventually become one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world.

Tea is believed to have originated in China around 2737 BC, where it was initially used in religious ceremonies and later valued for its medicinal properties before becoming a popular drink. To break China’s dominance in tea production, the British introduced commercial tea cultivation in India in 1824. Since then, India has emerged as a major producer, with regions like Darjeeling, Nilgiri, and Assam becoming renowned for their tea. Today, India produces around 900,000 tonnes of tea annually.

In recognition of tea’s cultural heritage and economic significance, the United Nations General Assembly declared May 21 as International Tea Day in December 2019. The resolution highlighted tea’s role as a traditional beverage across many societies and its vital contribution to the livelihoods of millions around the globe.

International Tea Day 2025: Significance

Tea has long been a part of cultural traditions, social customs, and hospitality across many countries. It is not only a popular drink but also a key livelihood for millions in tea-producing regions. International Tea Day highlights the economic importance of the tea industry and promotes sustainable production and fair trade.

The day encourages eco-friendly farming, fair wages, and community development. It also raises awareness of tea’s health benefits, as green and herbal teas are rich in antioxidants that support overall well-being.

International Tea Day 2025: Quotes