BoycottTurkey trends in India: 5 best alternative countries to visit

Although the two countries finally agreed to a ceasefire, many Indian travellers are not happy with the way Turkey and Azerbaijan handled the matter.

In response, Indians are rethinking their holiday plans and opting to explore alternative destinations that not only align with their values but also offer better travel experiences at a similar budget.

ALSO READ | RSS affiliate calls for sanctions against Turkey for 'alliance' with Pak If you’re among those reconsidering a trip to Turkey—or even Azerbaijan—this curated list is for you.

Top 5 budget-friendly alternatives to Turkey and Azerbaijan

From ancient monasteries in Armenia to tropical beaches in Thailand, here are five incredible countries that give you more value, diversity, and authenticity than Turkey or Azerbaijan.

Georgia

Georgia perfectly resonates with Azerbaijan when it comes to landscape and culture. The locals here are more welcoming, offering picturesque mountain towns and incredible food.

Also Read

The country welcomes the e-visa option for India, allowing up to 30 days of stay. Tourists can visit the Tbilisi old town, the Kazbegi mountains, ancient monasteries and take wine tours in Kakheti.

Armenia

Armenia is an underrated and deeply historic country, offering a unique blend of natural beauty and vibrant culture to the people of India. There are many things about Armenia in the capital Yerevan, Lake Sevan, and the scenic journey reveals the serene beauty of one of the largest alpine lakes in the world.

Similar to Georgia, Armenia also offers an e-visa facility for Indians. Travellers could have an interesting experience here with Monasteries on cliffs, Soviet history, local brandy tasting and hiking in the green.

Vietnam

ALSO READ | Shiv Sena seeks ban on Turkish firms in India amid tensions with Pakistan Vietnam provides visa on arrival and additional nonstop flights from India and it is one of the most sought-after travel destinations among Indians.

Travellers enjoys the the ethnic villages and spectacular views in the country's northern mountain ranges. Apart from this, there are stunning landscapes of Ha Long Bay and the rice terraces of Sapa to the bustling streets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, there's something for everyone.

Thailand

Thailand is visa-free for Indians and offers a mix of historical sites, bustling cities, stunning beaches and delicious food, making Thailand a versatile travel option. It is a budget-friendly destination accessible for travellers from India and they can enjoy some ancient temples and palaces to mountains and waterfalls.

Greece

Greece is a beautiful amalgamation of ancient ruins, pristine beaches, stunning landscapes, and some delicious food. Greece has always been one of the favourite places to visit Greece and they need no other reason to visit than experiencing "The Glory That Was Greece."

It could be a perfect alternative to Turkey and Azerbaijan which allow tourists to explore Athens, sail through the Aegean islands, relax on Santorini's cliffside beaches and enjoy traditional Greek cuisine in coastal taverns.