World Hypertension Day 2025: History, theme, summer foods for BP management

World Hypertension Day is observed every May 17 to raise awareness about the dangers of high blood pressure and promote healthier living. The day serves as a global reminder of the importance of monitoring blood pressure regularly and understanding the serious health risks associated with hypertension.

Marked by campaigns and health initiatives worldwide, the aim is to highlight how unchecked hypertension can lead to severe complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and other life-threatening conditions. The observance also encourages people to adopt preventive measures through regular screenings and lifestyle changes.

World Hypertension Day 2025: Theme

"Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer" is the theme for World Hypertension Day 2025. Every year, World Hypertension Day is observed with a theme highlighting a key aspect of managing, preventing, or raising hypertension awareness.

World Hypertension Day: History

World Hypertension Day was established in 2005 by the World Hypertension League (WHL), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to addressing the global health crisis posed by high blood pressure. The WHL launched the initiative to raise public awareness about hypertension and its potentially serious consequences, aiming to promote early detection, prevention, and management of the condition worldwide.

This day has gained international recognition due to the growing importance of this condition, and an increasing number of governments, non-profit organisations, and health organisations are joining the effort to emphasise the significance of blood pressure management.

Significance of World Hypertension Day

Hypertension is sometimes called the "silent killer" since it typically does not show until the heart, kidneys, or brain have been seriously damaged. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 1.13 billion people worldwide suffer from excessive blood pressure.

Sadly, a large number of them remain undiagnosed or untreated, putting them at risk for major health problems. Therefore, the WHL aimed to decrease the number of people experiencing difficulties from uncontrolled hypertension and to educate the public. It is a wake-up call for communities, people, and healthcare systems.

Hypertension Day special: Best 5 summer foods that can help your BP management

1. Cucumber

Cool cucumbers in summers are great for lowering blood pressure. Low in calories and high in potassium, they aid in blood vessel relaxation and the excretion of excess salt through urine, both of which are essential for preserving healthy blood pressure levels.

2. Tomatoes

Lycopene, an antioxidant not only lowers BP but also reduces risk of heart disease, is abundant in juicy summer tomatoes. They are a heart-healthy addition to salads, soups, or even drinks during the hot season because they also contain potassium and vitamin C.

3. Leafy greens

Nitrates, which are abundant in many summer greens, help the body produce nitric oxide, which widens blood vessels and lowers blood pressure. Additionally, they are rich in potassium and magnesium, two essential elements that promote heart health.

4. Lemons

On a hot day, a drink of lemon water is not only refreshing but also therapeutic. Vitamin C and flavonoids found in lemons aid in vascular health and inflammation reduction. They also help the body eliminate extra sodium by acting as a mild diuretic.

5. Garlic

Garlic is a simple addition to many summer recipes, but it is not seasonal. Allicin, a substance that relaxes blood arteries and lowers blood pressure, is present in it. There are quantifiable advantages to using raw garlic in salads or dips.