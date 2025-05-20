Exam stress: Smart ways to tackle stress & boost yourself this exam season

The exam season is going on nowadays and can be very stressful for all the students. While some may face difficulties in time management, some students may struggle with their mental health. This article aims to assist students who are about to go through the exam season by offering some tips and strategies which ensure success without ignoring their well-being.

With the right mindset and a well-planned study routine, you have the power to take control of your exam prep and manage your time effectively. Prioritize your wellbeing, listen to your body and mind, and don’t hesitate to take breaks when needed. Success isn’t just about studying hard—it’s also about staying healthy, balanced, and confident through the journey.

Top 5 tips and strategies to win any kind of exams

1. Create a balanced timetable

If the hours of the day are appropriately allocated for play, break, and study, a student may perform well. A well-planned schedule should incorporate break and extra-curricular activities in addition to study time. Setting aside time for hobbies, sports, and other creative efforts helps kids focus better and avoid burnout from extended study sessions.

2. Use the 'pomodoro' technique

With the 'Pomodoro' Technique, students can study for predetermined amounts of time and take breaks. This method avoids mental exhaustion and improves attention. Therefore, refrain from making students put in extended, exhausting study sessions if you want them to do well academically.

Encourage them to study in concentrated intervals with brief pauses instead. Additionally, parents can program timers and alarms or promote natural breaks by implementing easy activities like stretching or short walks.

3. Managing exam anxiety

Even after preparation, there is a tendency to feel anxious or unprepared when the test is approaching. For everyone, it is a typical and instinctive reaction. If left unchecked, though, it may make it harder for you to recall what you have learnt, which could negatively impact your exam score.

4. Reduce distractions

Distractions must be eliminated if you want to follow a schedule. It requires self-control and intentionally. The final objective should serve as a driving force for perseverance and consistency.

5. Take responsibility

We occasionally grow tired and lose our motivation, everyone experiences it. For this reason, you must answer to someone in order to reduce the number of excuses. It could be a mentor, a friend, or a close friend. As a student, being responsible will enable you to effectively manage a schedule for exam preparation.