International Tiger Day 2024: History, significance, quotes and more

Every year, the International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 to raise awareness about the conservation of tigers, focusing on protecting the natural habitats of the endangered big cat. It is vital in increasing online engagement and interest in tiger-related information. Many species of tigers, such as the white, Royal Bengal, and Siberian, each rule their respective habitats with pride and elegance.

These animals face numerous threats, including illegal wildlife trade, climate change, and habitat loss, as they are witnessing a rapid drop in their population. The day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address such issues and take action to ensure these iconic big cats continue to thrive and flourish.

International Tiger Day 2024: Date and History

International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 to spread awareness about the conservation of tigers and urgent threats they face like habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching.

Nowadays, the governments across the world are making efforts to protect wildlife, expanding protected areas, promoting sustainable livelihoods for local communities and raising awareness about tiger conservation.

International Tiger Day 2024: Significance and History

The population of tigers is declining rapidly, hence tiger conservation becomes essential highlighting threats such as habitat destruction and poaching.

There are multiple threats that tigers have to face such as habitat loss due to deforestation, poaching for their parts, and conflicts with humans. International Tiger Day was declared during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit that was held in 2010.

This conference was held to address the rapid decline in the tiger population and to develop strategies for their conservation. At that time, the conference set the goal to double the wildlife population by 2022 with the help of immediate and coordinated actions.

Several programs and events were organised across the world to tell the urgency of conservation efforts to protect these animals.

International Tiger Day 2024: Top 10 Quotes

Here are the top 10 quotes on International Tiger Day