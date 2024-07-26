Google Doodle celebrates Paris 2024 Olympics with unique illustration

Google Doodle is celebrating the beginning of the 2024 Paris Summer Games, which is scheduled to start today, July 26. The start of the Olympic Games is depicted with a beautiful illustration showing animated characters flowing down a river. The depiction symbolises the athletes moving through river Seine, along the banks of which the opening ceremony is expected to take place.

The Paris Olympics 2024 is set to get underway with a glittering ceremony, scheduled to start on Friday, 26 July, 2024, 11:00 pm and end Saturday, 27 July, 2024, 2:45 am (IST). Breaking from the past traditions of holding opening ceremonies inside a stadium, this year’s traditional Parade of Nations will take place along the river Seine, which flows through the heart of the historic French capital. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Paris will host athletes from 200 countries who will compete in 329 events across 32 sports disciplines. The event will conclude on August 11, the 33rd edition of this quadrennial spectacle, and will introduce four new sports, i.e., breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing.

Interactive Olympic Features on Google

Doodler Helene Leroux and guest artist Chris O'Hara created today's Olympic-themed Google Doodle highlighting different sports through animations. Apart from this, it also featured a “Most Searched Playground” quiz, inspired by "Where's Waldo?", it is designed to challenge users on their knowledge of legendary athletes, iconic sports and the vibrant Paris and Olympic culture.

Google search will share real-time updates for all the 329 events that will take place in 19 days. Users can access schedules, results, medal counts, daily recaps, top video highlights and all the latest stories and social media updates by scrolling through social media updates by scrolling with the help of searches, specific countries, spots, athletes or general game information.

Global and Local Broadcast Coverage

In the United States, YouTube TV will broadcast live coverage of NBC with a multiview option. Internationally, Clafro Sports will broadcast multiview on its YouTube Channel in selected countries of Latin America, while in Brazil people can watch CazeTV in Brazil. Indian viewers can watch the live telecast on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels. The live streaming will be provided on Jio Cinema for free.

India sent 117 athletes to participate in the Paris Olympics 2024 from July 26 to August 11. The Indian Olympic campaign has been started with individual archery events, the first medal will take place on July 27 with the 10m air rifle.

More From This Section

‘Olympic Khel’ IOC’s WhatsApp channel in India

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made a major move to connect with Indian fans by introducing a dedicated WhatsApp channel. The Olympics Whatsapp Channel in the country is named 'Olympic Khel' which shares real-time updates and information leading up to the summer games. Subscribers can access exclusive content, which also includes updates, Olympic trivia, and behind-the-scenes footage of Indian sports stars and players who are preparing for the event.