IRCTC launches helicopter service for Kedarnath Yatra 2025; more details

The Kedarnath Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages for Hindus in India. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is making efforts to make this religious journey more convenient with the launch of helicopter services.

The booking services for this year have been started from April 8, 2025, making this journey more accessible. The new initiative by IRCTC has made the journey smoother for people as now the yatra can be completed in just a few hours and not days.

Kedarnath Yatra 2025: Start date

The Kedarnath temple doors will open on May 2, 2025, for devotees, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season. The demand is expected to be high this season and hence, early booking is highly recommended.

Kedarnath helicopter services 2025: New updates

Bookings started: April 8, 2025

Booking platform: IRCTC Heli Yatra (official website)

Mandatory registration: Uttarakhand Tourism Portal

Price hike: 5% increase in helicopter fares for 2025

Kedarnath Yatra registration

Before booking a helicopter ticket, all pilgrims must register for their Kedarnath Yatra through Uttarakhand Tourism's official website.

ALSO READ | Amarnath Yatra 2025 Registration: How to apply online or offline, check details The new users first need to create an account, and then enter their journey details like duration, number of travellers, and travel dates. Candidates also need to download their Yatra registration letter, this document is important to book helicopter tickets on the Heliyatra portal.

How to book Kedarnath helicopter tickets online?

Here are the simple steps to register for the Kedarnath helicopter tickets online:

Also Read

Firstly, all the tourists need to register on the Uttarakhand Tourism site, i.e., registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Visit IRCTC Heli Yatra Portal - heliyatra.irctc.co.in.

Sign up using your name, phone number, and email ID.

Enter your Char Dham registration number or Group ID for group booking.

Then, tourists need to select the date, helipad, and aviation company.

Enter passenger details (max 6 per ID; group bookings allowed up to 12).

Thereafter verify your registered number via OTP.

Proceed to payment after accepting the terms and conditions.

Download and print your ticket. Carry a valid photo ID for verification.

Revised Kedarnath helicopter fare from various helipads

The helicopter services are available from three different helipads in the region, offering different fare options as per distances and routes. Here are the updated ticket prices for 2025:

Phata to Kedarnath: Rs 6,074

Sersi to Kedarnath: Rs 6,072

Guptkashi to Kedarnath: Rs 8,426

The fares have been increased by 5 per cent compared to the previous year. The fair has been revised by the aviation operators in collaboration with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

Cancellation and refund policy

In case, any tourist abandons their plans to visit Kedarnath by helicopter, the refunds will be processed within 5 to 7 working days, after deducting cancellation charges.

It is important to note that no amount will be refunded if the cancellation is made within 24 hours of the scheduled departure.

Important tips for pilgrims

Here are the important tips for all the pilgrims planning to visit Kedarnath via helicopter: