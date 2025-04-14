The Amarnath Yatra is one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages in India, drawing thousands of devotees to the holy Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir every year. In order to participate in the Amarnath Yatra in 2025, you must first complete the registration process.

Participation in the Amarnath Yatra is limited, with only around 15,000 pilgrims allowed each day. Therefore, it is strongly advised to register early in order to prevent last-minute rush and to ensure you meet the necessary age and health requirements.

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Important dates

In order to participate in the yatra, pilgrims must register beforehand. As allowed by the Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB), devotees may choose to register online or offline.

• Amarnath Yatra Starts: 25 July 2025

• Registration Begins: 14 April 2025

• Amarnath Yatra Ends: 19 August 2025.

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Step-by-step online registration process

• Go to the official Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB) website (jksasb.nic.in) and press on “Online Services” in the top menu.

• Choose the “Yatra Permit Registration” option from the list.

• Read all the guidelines, dos, and don’ts. Once done, press “I Agree” and then pick “Register”.

• Enter your personal details like name, yatra date, mobile number, Aadhaar number, etc. Upload a passport-size photo and a scanned copy of your Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).

• Verify your mobile number utilising the OTP sent to your registered number.

• Within two hours, you’ll get a payment link. Submit the registration fee (approximately Rs 220, subject to change).

• After successful payment, from the portal you can download your Yatra Registration Permit.

Amarnath Yatra 2025: How to register offline?

For individuals who would rather register in person, the Jammu and Kashmir government has also established offline facilities. Token slips are distributed by locations like Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan, and Mahajan Hall, usually three days prior to the selected yatra date.

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Documents required Medical Certificate: Pilgrims must obtain a valid Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) from authorised medical institutions. The certificate is mandatory and remains valid for the duration of the officially announced pilgrimage period. The next day, pilgrims head to Saraswati Dham for a medical examination and official registration. To pick up their card and finish the procedure, customers must also go to the RFID card center in Jammu on the same day. Devotees are advised to finish all procedures well in advance and to bring all necessary documentation, whether they choose to register online or offline.

Amarnath Pilgrimage Permit: Complete the pilgrimage application and send it in with the necessary paperwork. The permits are particular to the route (Baltal or Pahalgam) and are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. The majority of travel packages include the pilgrimage permit, which is required.

RFID Card (Radio Frequency Identification): Pilgrims must carry a government-issued RFID card, which is mandatory for entering the pilgrimage route. The card is issued after verifying biometric and Aadhaar details, and is used to track pilgrims for security purposes.

Aadhaar Card: When making a reservation, all Indian nationals are required to present a copy of their Aadhaar card and keep the original with them while on pilgrimage. For NRIs, a passport is required in place of Aadhaar, and each pilgrim must have 6 recent photos. These will be utilized for official applications such as RFID cards and permits.

Mobile Number: For official communications during the booking procedure, each pilgrim must have a current, legitimate mobile number. Additionally, provide your airline or rail tickets as evidence of your travel plans. This guarantees that your trip coincides with the dates on your pilgrimage permit.

Age Restrictions-

Eligibility- Only pilgrims between the ages of 13 and 70 are permitted.

Pilgrims must have been born between August 10, 1955, and May 30, 2012. Medical Note- Pilgrimage is not advised for individuals with serious illnesses or disabilities due to the physically demanding nature of the journey.

Significance of Amarnath Yatra

Millions of people who believe in the strength of dedication and faith, in addition to the pilgrims themselves, find great spiritual significance in the Amarnath Yatra. One of the holiest shrines to Lord Shiva, the god of transformation and the destroyer of evil, is the Amarnath Cave.

Lord Shiva's eternal presence is symbolised by the Shiv Lingam in the cave. Devotees get the chance to draw nearer to the divine during the Yatra in order to receive blessings for their spiritual development and general wellbeing.

Hindu legend places a great deal of significance on the Amarnath Cave, where Lord Shiva gave Goddess Parvati the Amrit, the key to immortality. According to legend, Lord Shiva assumed the shape of a yogi and revealed the secret of immortality to Parvati in the cave. This heavenly revelation is symbolized by the Amarnath Lingam, and pilgrims can connect with this divine truth by visiting the cave.