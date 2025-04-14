How Indian traditions helped this London woman create a $4M haircare brand

After starting a hair oil company with roots in traditional Indian customs, Erim Kaur, an influencer and entrepreneur, generated $4 million in sales. Kaur, who is based in London, has over 700,000 Instagram and TikTok followers. In 2019, she founded ByErim, a high-end hair care brand that is well-known for its signature hair development oil, which contains 8 pure oils, including castor, amla, argan, and coconut oil.

According to CNBC, the brand has made £3.3 million ($4.2 million) since its debut. The 30-year-old attributes the success of her hair growth oil to her adept use of social media and the development of a core audience of young Indian men and women who look to her for guidance on life and beauty.

London woman earns $4 million with Indian inspired hair oil: Founder statement

According to Kaur, her company is a labor of love for those who were raised without mothers or sisters. When she was only 8 years old, her own mother passed away from breast cancer.

Kaur told CNBC in 'Make It' in an interview on April 14, “I think one of the strongest messages I’ve always had has been that I want to do it for girls or boys that have grown up without a mum and sisters. I really wanted to emulate the way that my mother looked,” said Kaur. “It was scary to see her lose the identifying part of what people saw as something that contributes so heavily to her beauty". She claims that her mother's long hair was one of her defining characteristics, she added.

ByErim: All about luxury hair brand rooted in Indian traditions

Kaur's paternal grandmother used to put "different oils and ingredients on her hair" after her mother passed away. The idea for her hair oil came from this incident.

Kaur, an influencer with 3.9 lakh Instagram followers who shared her brand’s commencement with her followers from the beginning, “People can sniff out authenticity, and they can sniff out fake very quickly".

“By the time I launched it, people were buying regardless because they wanted to be part of that journey,” she further added.