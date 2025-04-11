Tamil New Year 2025: All about 'Puthandu' celebration and its significance

On Monday, April 14, Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka will celebrate 'Tamil New Year' or 'Puthandu', the first day of the year according to the Tamil calendar, with great fervour and excitement. For Tamil communities worldwide, the holiday is extremely significant, both culturally and spiritually. On the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, the event is celebrated.

A special dish called "Mangai Pachadi" is served on Puthandu, which is also known as Puthuvarudam or Varusha Pirappu. Puthandu is a very important and significant day in Tamil Nadu. According to the Gregorian calendar, Tamil New Year falls on a nearly same day this year.

What is the history of the Tamil New Year or ‘Puthandu’?

The Chola dynasty, which ruled over Tamil Nadu and other regions of South India from the 9th to 13th centuries, is when Puthandu is said to have started. The Tamil calendar was established during this period, and the first day of Chithirai was chosen as the Tamil New Year.

Tamil new year is a time for rejuvenation, reflection, and regeneration rather than merely marking the beginning of a new year. Families gather to celebrate customs, carry out ceremonies, and greet the new year with hope as the Tamil Shaka Samvata 1947 gets underway. We strengthen our ties to our culture and heritage by comprehending the meaning and timing of this holy day.

How is the Tamil New Year date decided?

The movement of the sun is the basis for the Tamil New Year. Mesha Sankranthi, the Sun's entry into the Mesha Rashi (Aries), signifies the start of the year. In Tamil Nadu, the New Year is celebrated on the same day if Sankranthi falls after sunrise but before sunset. On the other hand, the celebration is held the next day if the Sun enters Mesha Rashi after sunset.

What is the significance of the Tamil New Year?

Puthandu celebrations mark the beginning of Chithirai, the first month in the Tamil solar calendar. Both Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu mark this day as a public holiday. On this day, other states also celebrate the start of the new year. On this day, Assam celebrates Bihu, Punjal celebrates Baisakhi, Kerala celebrates Vishu, and West Bengal celebrates Poyla Boishakh.

Tamil communities worldwide place great cultural and spiritual significance on Puthandu. It ushers in a fresh cycle of development, wealth, and optimism. It is seen to be the perfect day to spend time with family, make resolutions, and embark on new endeavors. In addition, it is a time of reverence as individuals ask for blessings for wealth, joy, and peace in the next year.

How to celebrate Tamil New Year or Puthandu?

• Kanni: The 'Kanni', or the first sight of the year, is one of the primary customs connected to Puthandu. The first item that a person sees on Puthandu morning is thought to set the tone for the rest of the year. Thus, as a sign of good fortune, Tamils traditionally rise early on Puthandu morning, take a bath, and then look at fortunate objects like gold, silver, fruits, flowers, and a mirror.

• Puthandu Palangal: The mouthwatering foods of Puthandu spread include vadai, sambhar, sadam (rice), payasam, appalam (papad), vegetable curry, fresh mango pickle, and curd in addition to mango pachadi and pongal. Puthandu Nalvalthukal, or Happy New Year in English, is how Tamilians greet one another and show respect for the family's elders.

• Temple Visits: Devotees begin the day by going to the temple to worship and seek the gods for blessings for the upcoming new year. Later in the day, Tamilians join together with their loved ones in their finest traditional clothing to enjoy the mouthwatering Puthandu-special meals.

• Decorations: The day's festivities begin with cleaning, followed by kolam (rangoli) designs made of colored rice flour at the front door and fresh flowers. On the other hand, other individuals wear new clothes, sing devotional music, and welcome prosperity and joy into their homes. Tamils use Puthandu as a time to express gratitude for the previous year and to look forward to the coming year with optimism and hope. It is a time for gift-giving, feasting, and family get-togethers.