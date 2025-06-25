Home / Lifestyle / Muharram 2025: Islamic New Year date, moon sighting, Ashura, and holidays

Muharram 2025: Islamic New Year date, moon sighting, Ashura, and holidays

Muslims worldwide prepare to observe Muharram with devotion, extra worship, and remembrance as the Islamic New Year marks a sacred and reflective time

Muharram 2024
Muharram 2025
New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
The Islamic world is gearing up to mark the arrival of Muharram, the first and one of the most revered months of the Hijri calendar. With the sighting of the new moon, Islamic New Year 1447 AH will officially begin, ushering in a time of spiritual reflection, mourning, and increased worship for Muslims across different countries. 
 
From offering extra prayers and fasting to commemorating Ashura, both Sunni and Shia communities observe Muharram with deep reverence. This period holds special significance in Islamic history, particularly for Shia Muslims, who remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the Battle of Karbala.

What is Muharram?

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. It is one of the four holy months in Islam during which fighting is not allowed, as mentioned in the Qur’an. The word "Muharram" means "forbidden," showing how sacred this month is.
 
This month holds special meaning for Muslims. They are encouraged to do more worship, perform good deeds, and reflect on their actions and faith.

Muharram Date: When will the Moon of Muharram be seen?

The Islamic calendar follows the moon, so each new month starts when the crescent moon is seen. In 2025, Muharram is likely to start on Friday, June 27. However, the exact date will be confirmed after moon sightings in each country.
 
Since moon visibility can be different in different regions, the start date of Muharram might vary around the world.

Islamic New Year 1447

Muharram al-Haram marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar, and with the moon sighting expected today, the Islamic New Year 1447 AH could officially begin on Thursday, June 26, 2025—ushering in a sacred season of reflection and renewal. However, if the crescent is not visible, then June 26 will be observed as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH, and Muharram 1447 AH will commence from Friday, June 27, 2025.
 
This calendar system follows the Hijri lunar cycle, wherein each new month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon on the 29th of the ongoing month. If the moon is not visible, the month extends to 30 days, and the new month starts the following day.

Ashura 2025 date based on moon sighting

The significant day of Youm-e-Ashura, which falls on the 10th of Muharram, will be observed on Saturday, July 5, 2025, if the Islamic New Year begins on June 26. If Muharram starts on June 27 instead, Ashura will be marked on Sunday, July 6, 2025.
 
Muslims across the globe are set to determine the start of the Islamic New Year based on moon sightings in their regions. Countries like the United States, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Egypt, South Korea, and Japan are expected to confirm the new moon today. 
 
In contrast, nations like the UK, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and New Zealand will conduct moon sightings on Thursday, June 26, to determine the first day of Muharram 1447 AH.

Islamic New Year 2025: Holiday announcements

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), June 27 has been officially declared a public holiday for both private and government sector employees, resulting in a long weekend from June 27 to June 29. The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) confirmed this announcement.
 
Similarly, Oman has declared Sunday, June 29, 2025, as a public holiday for both private and public sector workers to mark the Holy Prophet's Hijrah Anniversary and the beginning of Hijri Year 1447 AH.
 
The Kuwait cabinet has also declared June 26 a public holiday on the occasion of the Islamic New Year. The cabinet has announced that all the ministries and state institutions' work will remain suspended till June 29, Sunday. The cabinet made the decision in their regular meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

