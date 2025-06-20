International Yoga Day 2025 essays for students in 100, 200, and 300 words

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 to raise awareness about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practising yoga. Established by the United Nations in 2015 after India’s proposal, the day is marked by widespread yoga events in schools, offices, and public areas.

To encourage student participation and understanding, many schools conduct essay writing competitions. Here are some helpful ideas and sample content to support students in preparing for Yoga Day 2025.

International Yoga Day essay for students in 100 words

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga. Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It includes exercises, breathing techniques, and meditation that help reduce stress, improve flexibility, and boost overall health.

The United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2015, following a proposal by India. Since then, people across the world have taken part in mass yoga sessions in schools, parks, and public spaces. Yoga helps people of all ages maintain balance in life. It encourages discipline, peace of mind, and a healthy lifestyle. Schools often conduct essay competitions, workshops, and demonstrations to celebrate this day. International Yoga Day is not just an event—it’s a reminder of the importance of health and harmony in our fast-paced lives. International Yoga Day 2025 essay for students in 200 words International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 each year to raise awareness about the many benefits of yoga. Yoga, which originated in India over 5,000 years ago, is much more than just physical exercise. It is a combination of physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation that helps promote inner peace and well-being.

The idea of celebrating a day dedicated to yoga was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 at the United Nations. The proposal was supported by over 170 countries, and the first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

This day is celebrated across the globe with mass yoga events held in schools, parks, community centres, and offices. It promotes the message of unity, health, and inner peace. Many educational institutions hold yoga workshops, essay writing, and poster-making competitions to engage students.

Yoga is especially relevant in today’s world, where stress and lifestyle diseases are on the rise. Regular yoga practice improves flexibility, concentration, and immunity, while also calming the mind. International Yoga Day reminds us to take care of our body and mind through this time-tested practice. It inspires people to adopt a healthier and more peaceful way of life. International Yoga Day 2025 essay for students in 300 words International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21 to celebrate and promote the ancient Indian practice of yoga. The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word “Yuj”, which means to unite—symbolising the union of the body, mind, and spirit. Yoga is not only a physical exercise but also a way of life that encourages discipline, mindfulness, and inner peace.

The idea of a global Yoga Day was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 at the United Nations General Assembly. His suggestion received overwhelming support, and the UN officially declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. The date was chosen because it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, symbolising light and energy.

Since its first celebration in 2015, International Yoga Day has grown into a global movement. People from all walks of life participate in yoga sessions held in parks, community halls, offices, and schools. Governments and organisations across the world promote the practice through demonstrations, seminars, and wellness programs.