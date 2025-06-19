Yoga Sangam 2025 Registration: In a powerful show of national unity and wellness advocacy, Yoga Sangam 2025, the flagship event of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), has crossed over 4 lakh registrations, setting a new benchmark for public participation in a single event in India. This historic turnout reinforces India's position as a global leader in traditional health practices and holistic wellness.

Yoga Sangam 2025: Organised in lakhs of locations

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2025: 50+ inspiring quotes to share and reflect on On June 21, 2025, millions across the nation will participate in a synchronised mass yoga demonstration, marking one of the largest wellness initiatives ever attempted. The highlight event will unfold in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav will lead a grand session of the Common Yoga Protocol with over 5 lakh participants.

Yoga Sangam 2025: Timing and schedule Date: 21st June 2025

Time: 6:30 AM – 7:45AM IST

Activities: Live-streamed PM address (6:30 AM – 7:00 AM) followed by Yoga Session (7:00 AM – 7:45 AM) Yoga Sangam 2025 participation: Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh lead The enthusiasm for Yoga Sangam 2025 is sweeping across the country, with lakhs of institutions and organisations confirming participation. Here’s a breakdown of the top contributors: Rajasthan: 1,38,033 organisations

Andhra Pradesh: 1,38,033

Uttar Pradesh: 1,01,767

Madhya Pradesh: 26,159

Gujarat: 19,951

Himachal Pradesh: 12,000 ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2025: 17 world records that show Yoga's global rise This surge underscores growing awareness and adoption of yoga as a community wellness movement.

International Yoga Day 2025: Theme The International Yoga Day 2025 theme , "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," aligns yoga practice with global sustainability and personal well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human health and planetary health, urging communities to adopt a more mindful and harmonious lifestyle. Diverse participation from IITs to NGOs Institutions across sectors—including IITs, IIMs, corporates, schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and spiritual organisations—are uniting under the Yoga Sangam banner. The event has truly become a national integration movement through wellness. How to Register in Yoga Sangam 2025? Joining the movement is easy and open to all. Here’s how you can register:

Visit the official portal: https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga-sangam.

Register your group, institution, or organisation.

Live stream the Prime Minister’s address (6:30 AM to 7:00 AM)

Conduct a yoga session (7:00 AM to 7:45 AM) using the Common Yoga Protocol.

Upload event details to receive an official Certificate of Appreciation. Why does Yoga Sangam 2025 matter? Yoga Sangam is not just a celebration, it’s a call for collective well-being. With over 4 lakh organisations already on board, the Ministry of Ayush invites everyone to take part in this transformative initiative. By embracing yoga, individuals and communities are contributing to a healthier, more harmonious, and sustainable future.