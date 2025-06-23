International Olympic Day 2025: History, significance, theme and more

International Olympic Day is observed every year on June 23, worldwide, marking the birth of the modern Olympic Games. On this day, athletes and individuals from across the globe come together to participate in various events that promote the Olympic spirit.

The occasion aims to raise awareness about the significance of sports and inspire people, regardless of age, gender, background, or community, to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.

International Olympic Day 2025: History

International Olympic Day was first celebrated in 1948, commemorating the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on June 23, 1894. The IOC was established in Paris by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who played a pivotal role in reviving the ancient Olympic Games. What began as an event in just nine countries has now grown into a global movement, embraced by millions around the world.

International Olympic Day 2025: Significance World Olympic Day is more than just a tribute to sports; it's a global initiative that inspires people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to get moving and embrace the Olympic values. Over the years, the day has evolved into a worldwide celebration featuring Olympic Day Runs, school engagement programs, virtual fitness sessions, cultural events, and conversations centred on sportsmanship and inclusion. The core objective is to motivate individuals to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles while promoting the transformative power of sports in creating a more peaceful, unified world. It also underscores the significance of physical education and demonstrates how sport can bridge differences and foster global harmony.