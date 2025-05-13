Summer vacations 2025: Most exciting places in India to travel with kids

When the school bell rings for the last time before summer, it's not just the end of term—it's the start of something magical. With its vibrant culture, thrilling landscapes, and stories around every corner, India is the ultimate playground for curious young minds.

Parents also wanted to utilise summer vacations to the fullest and provide their kids with an adventurous trip full of smiles, surprises, and stories that our kids will tell for years.

Summer Vacations 2025, promising fun, learning, and unforgettable memories. Here are 10 exciting and kid-friendly travel destinations in India for, promising fun, learning, and unforgettable memories.

Shimla

Located in the Himalayan foothills, Shimla is a charming hill station with toy train rides, horse riding at Kufri, and ice skating. The kids would love the zip-lining and ropeways in the Hip Hip Hurray amusement park. The pleasant weather is perfect for children to enjoy with kids and introduces them to the Himalayan wildlife like musk deer and snow leopards. The Mall Road offers shopping, cafés, and a glimpse of colonial architecture.

Ooty

Ooty is also a very popular destination to enjoy with kids, especially the scenic Nilgiri Mountain Railway. Kids can enjoy Ooty Lake, stroll through the Government Botanical Gardens, and toy train joyrides. They can also enjoy wildlife, seeing elephants, deer, and even leopards in their natural habitat. Children would also enjoy a Rose Garden fun and explore the Thread Garden and Chocolate Museum for some unique learning experiences.

Munnar

This picturesque hill station, Munnar, is an ideal location to enjoy a summer vacation for nature-loving families. An interesting stop for kids would be the Tea Museum, where kids learn how tea is made. Eravikulam National Park, a home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, is also a good place to visit with kids.

Jaipur

Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, has a rich history and culture. Kids will enjoy the grandeur of Amer Fort with its elephant rides and light-and-sound show. Jaipur Zoo is also a popular destination, which is located next to Albert Hall Museum, and it is home to tigers, crocodiles, and vibrant birds.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is one of the most popular destinations, especially during summers, as kids love to be part of some activities such as river rafting, zip-lining, and camping. Rishikesh is also an interesting place for parents who want their kids to embrace spirituality by visiting Triveni Ghat for Ganga Aarti. Families could also visit Rajaji National Park, which offers jeep safaris to spot elephants, leopards, and hundreds of bird species.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling is popular for the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, recognised as a UNESCO site. It is a good place for kids to enjoy the steam train ride with views of the majestic Kanchenjunga. Visit the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute and Padmaja Naidu Zoo to see red pandas and snow leopards. The tea gardens and Peace Pagoda provide scenic beauty and educational tours.

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is a popular place offering strawberry picking at local farms, which is a sweet treat for kids. One of the family's favourite activities includes boating on Venna Lake and the viewpoint circuit (like Arthur's Seat), making it a gentle hike. For fresh juices, pizzas and picnic vibes, Panchgani’s Mapro Garden is the best place to visit.