Happy Mother's Day 2025 Wishes and Quotes: Today, the world is celebrating one of life’s most cherished relationships—motherhood. Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on May 11, 2025. On this Mother’s Day 2025, we celebrate the women who have shaped us with their love, strength, and endless sacrifices. It’s a day to express our deepest gratitude, reflect on maternal bonds, and share words that uplift, comfort, and appreciate.
Whether you're sending a heartfelt message, posting a tribute, or whispering a quiet thank you, these wishes, messages, and quotes will help you say it all.
Happy Mother's Day 2025: 100+ wishes, messages and quotes to share
- Wishing you all the love and happiness you so richly deserve today and every day!
- Mom, your love is my guiding light—thank you for everything.
- You are not only my mother but also my hero.
- To the strongest, kindest, most loving woman I know—Happy Mother’s Day!
- Thank you for always being there with your love, support, and wisdom.
- You are the heart of our family.
- A mother’s love is irreplaceable.
- Happy Mother’s Day to the queen of my heart.
- You’ve always been my biggest inspiration.
- Your strength and love have guided me through life.
- No words are enough to thank you for all you do.
- You deserve a crown, a castle, and all the love in the world today.
- You are love personified.
- Thank you for making my world beautiful.
- Sending hugs, love, and gratitude to the best mom ever!
- I’m who I am because of you.
- Moms are the glue that hold everything together.
- May your day be filled with as much joy as you’ve brought me.
- Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who does it all with grace!
- A mother’s love is the heart of a family.
- All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.
- Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.
- There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother.
- To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.
- A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.
- Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.
- The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.
- Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.
- A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.
- No language can express the power and beauty of a mother’s love.
- God could not be everywhere, so he created mothers.
- Behind every great child is a mom who’s pretty sure she’s messing it all up.
- A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.
- There is nothing as sincere as a mother’s kiss.
- Mothers can look through a child’s eyes and see tomorrow.
- Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had.
- The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.
- Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.
- My mother is a walking miracle.
- Love you to the moon and back, Mom!
- Thanks for being my safe space, always.
- You’re the real MVP, Mom!
- Moms make life beautiful.
- You are pure magic.
- Your love is my greatest treasure.
- You’ve always believed in me—thank you.
- I’m proud to be your child.
- No one compares to you.
- Happy Mother’s Day to my sunshine!
- You may not have given me life, but you’ve given me love.
- You stepped in and made all the difference—thank you.
- To the woman who chose to love me as her own.
- Thank you for loving me like a mother would.
- You’re the family I was lucky enough to find.
- You’ve taught me love in its purest form.
- Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who shaped my heart.
- You’re my role model, my friend, my second mom.
- The love of a mother knows no blood.
- Your kindness and strength inspire me daily.
- Nothing is really lost until Mom can’t find it.
- It’s not easy being a mother. If it were, fathers would do it.
- Mom: the only person who can cry and yell at you at the same time.
- I love how we don’t even need to say out loud that I’m your favorite child.
- Mom—you’re basically a superhero in sweats.
- Thanks for always being slightly less crazy than other moms.
- Motherhood: powered by love, fueled by coffee.
- My mom’s superpower? She can hear me opening a snack from rooms away.
- Being a mom is a full-time job with no pay, no holidays, and no sick days—but you rock it!
- I smile because I’m your child. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.
- You’re already doing an amazing job—happy first Mother’s Day!
- Wishing you joy on your journey into motherhood.
- You’ve just started, and already you’re a natural!
- Welcome to the most beautiful chapter of your life.
- Your baby is lucky to have you.
- Motherhood suits you so well—glowing inside and out!
- You’re not just creating a life—you’re becoming someone’s whole world.
- This is just the beginning of your love story.
- Happy Mother’s Day to a truly radiant new mom!
- Watching you become a mom is a joy.
- Happy Mother’s Day to the one who’s full of love, wisdom, and cookies!
- Grandma, your love is the foundation of our family.
- Your stories, hugs, and warm heart mean everything.
- To the most nurturing and gentle soul I know—Happy Mother’s Day!
- You’re a grandmother like no other.
- Thank you for being both my mentor and my friend.
- "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." – Rudyard Kipling
- "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." – Princess Diana
- "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." – Abraham Lincoln
- "A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower." – Debasish Mridha
- "Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." – George Eliot
- "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." – Robert Browning
- "A mother understands what a child does not say." – Jewish Proverb
- "The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation." – James E. Faust
- "To the world, you are a mother. To your family, you are the world." – Unknown
- "There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood." – Elder M. Russell Ballard
- "Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." – Unknown
- "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." – Cardinal Mermillod
- "A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go." – Unknown
- "My mother is a walking miracle." – Leonardo DiCaprio
- "Being a mother is discovering strengths you didn’t know you had." – Linda Wooten
- "A mother's love endures through all." – Washington Irving
- "Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing." – Ricki Lake
- "A mother’s hug heals more than doctors ever could." – Unknown
- "There is nothing as sincere as a mother’s kiss." – Saleem Sharma