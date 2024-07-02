Delhi's Monsoon Escapes: Top 6 places to visit during this rainy season

Monsoon season is here and people from Delhi are looking for some gorgeous designations to spend this season. We have curated a perfect list keeping your needs in mind. The destinations are all in North India and not too far from Delhi and could be a perfect place to spend some days to relax and enjoy with family, friends or even alone.

If you want to create unforgettable memories during this monsoon season, here are some of the top places to visit near Delhi. Top places to visit during the monsoons Munsiyari, Uttarakhand Munsiyari, also known as "Little Kashmir", is a cosy hamlet based in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. It is situated at an altitude of 2298 metres, and popular for its snow-capped Himalayan range and some adventurous trekking trails.

Munissyari is the base of three glaciers called Namik, Milam and Ralam Glaciers perched between the borders of India, Tibet and Nepal. It is also called the 'Gateway to Johar Valley'. Munsiyari is the starting point of Johar Valley, the ancient trade route between Tibet and India.

Nangal wetlands, Punjab

Nangal is a beautiful small town located at a distance of 100km from Chandigarh in Punjab. The wetland is bounded by the Sutlej River, canals and magnificent hills. Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River is a popular tourist attraction. The Nangal Lake is a beautiful artificial lake which is 6km long and shaped by the Nangal Dam. This place is a paradise for all bird lovers as over 40,000 migratory birds fly here during winter.

Fagu, Himachal Pradesh

Fagu is a hill resort located 22 km from Shimla with a lush green field in front and snow-covered Himalayas in the backdrop. At the peak monsoon season, July to September, the greenery in the region remains at its best lined with apple orchards and fields blooming with flowers. It is an excellent place for trekkers and nature lovers to visit during the monsoons. The Banthia Devta temple, made by the locals with intricate wooden cravings, is the perfect place to visit.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Jaisalmer is a mesmerising destination located in the heart of the Thar Desert. It is often known as the crown of Rajasthan. It is often referred to as the 'Golden City' captivating visitors with sandstone architecture, picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage. It is adorned with lakes, ornate Jain temples and havelis. Jaisalmer Fort which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the largest fully preserved fortified cities in the world.

Phalodi, Jodhpur

This town is situated 140 km away from Jodhpur and it was established in the 1400s and has a heritage value that makes it a tourist destination. Phalodi is popular for its salt industry, which is why it is also called 'Salt City'. The extreme temperatures of the town also remain in the highlight which reached 51 degrees Celsius in 2016, the highest confirmed temperature. It is known for its rich cultural and historical legacy and has several tourist attractions like the natural terrains, the Royal Rajputana Fort, Bazaars, Palaces, and ancient Jain and Hindu Temples.

Almora, Uttarakhand

Located in the backdrop of snow-capped Himalayan ranges, Almora is one of the most beautiful hill stations of Uttarakhand that offers easy accessibility from the national capital and other major cities of North India. It offers rich cultural heritage, unique handicrafts, sumptuous cuisine and magnificent wildlife. It also has two major rivers, i.e., Koshi (Kaushaki) and Suyal (Salmali). The popular pilgrimage sites like Nanda Devi and Jageshwar attract thousands of devotees every year.