What is sleep divorce? Why are couples opting to 'break up' at bedtime?

Separate sleeping arrangements may be the key to a more relaxing and rejuvenating vacation, the modern couples are now learning. As more people express a desire for separate sleeping arrangements when travelling with their spouses, this growing trend is causing waves in the travel industry.

According to Hilton's 2025 Trends study, this trend, sometimes referred to as "sleep divorce," has led couples who travel to look for ways to enhance their holiday sleep. According to the Virginia-based hotel corporation, 63% of travellers agree that they sleep better when they are by themselves.

Increase of ‘sleep divorce’ in travel

Hilton's travel report stated, "Believe it or not, 37% of travellers would rather sleep in a separate bed from their partner when away, and most parents (3 in 4) think it's better to sleep apart from their kids while travelling”.

Men are more likely than women to sleep apart, according to the survey, with 45% of men reporting doing so "occasionally or consistently," compared to just 25% of women. Florida-based certified mental health counsellor Stacy Thiry, who works for the telehealth platform Grow Therapy, discussed the "sleep divorce" trend in the travel industry with Fox News, pointing out that it has "pros and cons."

Understanding the pros and cons of sleep divorce

As per the Thiry told Fox News Digital, “The main benefit is getting better rest. Sleeping separately lets each person create their ideal sleep environment whether that’s a cooler room, no snoring, or just some peace and quiet. It can also reduce bickering that arises from being too close, and some couples even feel more connected since they’re not waking up resentful after a bad night’s sleep."

She further added, "Historically, sharing a bed has symbolised intimacy, but couples are now learning to prioritise what works best for them". But, she noted that physical distance can create instant affection harder and that few people might see it as a stigma.

Sleep divorce: Re-routing sleep needs as couple

Troxel told Fox News Digital that this pattern showcases a growing awareness of how important sleep is for both individual well-being and relationship well-being. "Research consistently shows that sleep problems can lead to irritability, poor problem-solving skills, and increased conflict," she marked in her book, Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep.

"These issues can harm relationships," she added. "If couples are considering separate sleeping arrangements, open communication is key to ensuring both partners’ needs are met and to avoid feelings of abandonment or rejection." To foster intimacy, Troxel recommended dedicating time for connection before bed, highlighting that "the moments leading up to sleep are crucial for maintaining closeness."

Troxel emphasises how important it is for couples to strike a balance between making sure both partners get enough sleep and preserving solid connections, particularly when travelling. There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to a couple's decision to sleep apart; if it enhances happiness and sleep, it can strengthen bonds.

According to a Hilton representative, visitors are placing a higher value on sleep quality when on vacation, and conversations about "sleep divorce" are predicted to increase in 2025. As a result, many hotels are now providing connecting rooms, which let families or couples remain together while enjoying the convenience of separate beds.