10 easy ways to purify indoor air to protect your family from poor air

The worsening air quality index in Delhi NCR has dipped to record levels as the winter approaches, with AQI recorded above 300 levels. The people have been forced to stay indoors due to the dangerous air quality in the national capital and the surrounding cities, which has already dropped to "very poor." However, we usually ignore indoor pollution because we think that our homes are the safest places to be, where we are protected from the external environment. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As a result, we simply do not purchase any smoke, carbon monoxide, or air purifier detectors. However, cooking, pesticides, heating, smoking, candles, and other activities all contribute to indoor pollution, which is mostly caused by particulate matter (PM).

Are your interiors making you sick amid poor air pollution in Delhi?

One of the main issues in modern times is particulate matter pollution. "Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) are easily available inside your house because these pollution particles come from sources you use to clean or from personal products, vehicles, etc," said Dr. Sachin Kumar, Senior Consultant- Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine in Bengaluru, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

He added, “They can attack respiratory airways, affecting lung function and cause childhood asthma, oxygen saturation, COPD, heart disease, low birth rate and also cancer. The burning of biomass fuels also leads to an increase in concentration of PM 2.5 and VOC.”

10 easy ways to help reduce indoor air pollution to protect your family

1. Stay away from second-hand smoking (exhaled cigarette smoke) and third-hand smoking (surfaces, smoke found on clothes, etc.).

2. Formaldehyde is utilised as glue to fix furniture made of composite woods, so prefer solid wood rather than composite.

3. Cleaning items such as glass cleaners, bleaches etc can give you bronchitis or respiratory diseases. Always wear a mask when utilising them.

4. Take real-time air quality checking devices to view the presence of carbon monoxide, PM 2.5, chemicals, etc.

5. Utilise air purifiers with high efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters as it is being stated that HEPA can eliminate 99% of air pollutants.

6. Staying with pets then clean them frequently since their skin, fur or hair can bring home dust, moulds, etc.

7. Improve ventilation by daily viewing the filtration devices used and through dusting.

8. Humidity and dampness are bad for your respiratory system, and since it is raining in places like Bangalore right now, they can make your respiratory system less healthy. As a result, look for any leaks or water pooling. By turning on fans, opening windows, utilising a dehumidifier, and removing leaks or water pools, dampness can be decreased.

9. While heating systems may generate odourless gases like carbon monoxide, burning wood has a tendency to release hazardous gases. Suffocation and other respiratory ailments may result from this. Therefore, for the time being, solar and electric heating may be preferable choices.

10. Use succulent plants, such as snake plants, peace lilies, and aloe vera, to adorn your house. An excellent and natural way to filter indoor air is using these plants.