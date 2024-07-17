'We eat your food at our house', Ambani family welcomes Mysore Cafe owner

The grand celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has come to an end, but the fever for the wedding on social media is still high. There are some inside videos of the wedding going viral on social media.

Recently, a video from the wedding was made public in which the Ambani family could be seen having a conversation with Shanteri Nayak, the owner of Cafe Mysore in Matunga, Mumbai. In the video, the Ambani family could be seen greeting Nayak, who is the mother of Naresh Nayak who now owns the Cafe, with Anant introducing Radhika to her. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant greet Mysore Cafe owner

In the post-wedding video, Anant welcomed Shateri Nayak and called Radhika to meet the Mysore Cafe owner.

Radhika looks cheerful to meet Nayak and she mentions that, "Every Sunday, we eat your food at our house." The couple expressed their thanks to Shanteri. In the viral video, Anand Piramal and Shloka Meha also greeted Shanteri.

Check out the video here:

A Special Moment with Mysore Cafe

The Mysore Cafe is one of the favourite eatery places for the Ambani family. The family didn't forget to invite the cafe owner to their celebrations. Anant immediately called Radhika after sporting Shateri Nayak at the event. This shows the special bond of Ambanis with the Mysore Cafe, which is a go-to place for Ambanis to cherish.

The video highlights Radhika mentioning that every Sunday, they eat food from Mysore Cafe at their home. Radhika was seen cheerfully greeting Shanteri and expressing her gratitude and appreciation for the delicious food. Both Anant and Radhika showed their genuine affection and their bond with Mysore Cafe.

Mysore Cafe's Legacy

Mysore Cafe is known for its South Indian cuisine, it is a significant part of the Nayak family's legacy. Originally, Shanteri Nayak owned the cafe, she handed down the cafe to her son, Naresh Nayak. It garnered a loyal following over the years. The acknowledgement of Anant and Radhik at their wedding shows the cafe's enduring reputation and the personal relationship it has fostered.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged their vows at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The wedding was a mix of Gujarati traditions and Western practices. They exchanged vermalas and completed pheras around the sacred fire and recited vows to each other.

The wedding was attended by former UK PM Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, artist Jeff Koons, among so many other prominent global personalities. The grand wedding was witnessed by some international stars such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Nick Jonas and an array of Bollywood celebrities. Many social media influencers also attended the event.