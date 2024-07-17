Radhika Ambani's wedding looks: 5 gorgeous bridal outfits to bookmark

In possibly the biggest celebration in recent times, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on Friday.

On Sunday, the Ambanis hosted an extraordinary wedding reception for the newlyweds. Like the wedding and the 'Shubh Aashirvaad' function conducted on Saturday, 'Mangal Utsav' was additionally graced by numerous celebrities.

Radhika Merchant, now Mrs Radhika Anant Ambani, had put her best style foot forward in each occasion from pre-wedding ceremonies to reception. Let's take a look at the bride's gorgeous outfits throughout the celebrations.