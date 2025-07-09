When is Guru Purnima 2025? Check date, significance, wishes and more

Guru Purnima holds profound religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism. However, its relevance extends beyond just Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains also observe this auspicious day with reverence. Celebrated as a tribute to all forms of Gurus, whether spiritual teachers, academic mentors, or life guides, this day encourages expressing gratitude to those who have shaped our lives and character.

In 2025, Guru Purnima falls on July 10, a day meant to be celebrated with joy, respect, and thankfulness.

Guru Purnima 2025: Date and time

Guru Purnima Begins: July 10, 2025 – 01:36 AM

Guru Purnima Ends: July 11, 2025 – 02:06 AM

Moonrise on Purnima: July 11, 2025 – 07:19 PM

Guru Purnima: Significance

For Hindus, Guru Purnima commemorates the birth of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, the revered sage and author of the Mahabharata. He is considered one of the most important Gurus in Hindu tradition. On this day, devotees honour his teachings and literary contributions.

Among Buddhists, this day marks the occasion when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment. It is a day of spiritual awakening and reflection. How is Guru Purnima celebrated? Devotees across India and beyond celebrate this sacred day through: Prayers and rituals at temples, ashrams, and spiritual centres

Offering flowers and sweets to teachers and mentors

Observing fasts as a sign of devotion

Participating in satsangs and spiritual discourses Whether it’s your school teacher, a life coach, or a spiritual master, Guru Purnima is a time to express heartfelt gratitude and recognize the guiding light they bring into your life.