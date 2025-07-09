When is Guru Purnima 2025? Check date, significance, wishes and more

Guru Purnima 2025: Date and time
- Guru Purnima Begins: July 10, 2025 – 01:36 AM
- Guru Purnima Ends: July 11, 2025 – 02:06 AM
- Moonrise on Purnima: July 11, 2025 – 07:19 PM
Guru Purnima: Significance
How is Guru Purnima celebrated?
- Prayers and rituals at temples, ashrams, and spiritual centres
- Offering flowers and sweets to teachers and mentors
- Observing fasts as a sign of devotion
- Participating in satsangs and spiritual discourses
Happy Guru Purnima 2025: 10 Best wishes to share
- Happy Guru Purnima! Your wisdom and guidance have always been a source of inspiration in my life. I am forever grateful.
- On this sacred day, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the one who has been my guiding light. Wishing you a blessed Guru Purnima.
- Thank you for being more than just a teacher—for being a mentor, a guide, and a true source of knowledge. Happy Guru Purnima.
- A Guru is someone who shows the path to enlightenment. Thank you for leading me with patience and purpose. Warm wishes on Guru Purnima.
- To the one who inspired me to dream and gave me the strength to achieve it, Happy Guru Purnima.
- Your teachings have shaped my thoughts and actions. Today, I honour your contribution to my journey. Wishing you a peaceful Guru Purnima.
- May your blessings continue to illuminate my life. Thank you for being my mentor. Wishing you a serene and joyful Guru Purnima.
- You have always been my pillar of strength and knowledge. On Guru Purnima, I offer my deepest respect and gratitude.
- A true teacher does not just teach but transforms lives. Thank you for being that teacher. Happy Guru Purnima.
- On this auspicious occasion, I honour and celebrate your unwavering dedication to sharing wisdom. Wishing you a Happy Guru Purnima.
