Home / Lifestyle / When is Guru Purnima 2025? Check date, significance, wishes and more

When is Guru Purnima 2025? Check date, significance, wishes and more

Guru Purnima, observed by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, honours Gurus and mentors. In 2025, it will be celebrated on July 10 to express gratitude and reverence

Guru Purnima 2024
Guru Purnima 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Guru Purnima holds profound religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism. However, its relevance extends beyond just Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains also observe this auspicious day with reverence. Celebrated as a tribute to all forms of Gurus, whether spiritual teachers, academic mentors, or life guides, this day encourages expressing gratitude to those who have shaped our lives and character.
 
In 2025, Guru Purnima falls on July 10, a day meant to be celebrated with joy, respect, and thankfulness.

Guru Purnima 2025: Date and time

  • Guru Purnima Begins: July 10, 2025 – 01:36 AM
  • Guru Purnima  Ends: July 11, 2025 – 02:06 AM
  • Moonrise on Purnima: July 11, 2025 – 07:19 PM

Guru Purnima: Significance

For Hindus, Guru Purnima commemorates the birth of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, the revered sage and author of the Mahabharata. He is considered one of the most important Gurus in Hindu tradition. On this day, devotees honour his teachings and literary contributions.
 
Among Buddhists, this day marks the occasion when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment. It is a day of spiritual awakening and reflection. 

How is Guru Purnima celebrated?

Devotees across India and beyond celebrate this sacred day through:
  • Prayers and rituals at temples, ashrams, and spiritual centres
  • Offering flowers and sweets to teachers and mentors
  • Observing fasts as a sign of devotion
  • Participating in satsangs and spiritual discourses
 
Whether it’s your school teacher, a life coach, or a spiritual master, Guru Purnima is a time to express heartfelt gratitude and recognize the guiding light they bring into your life.

Happy Guru Purnima 2025: 10 Best wishes to share

Here are the 10 best wishes to share on the occasion of Guru Purnima:
  • Happy Guru Purnima! Your wisdom and guidance have always been a source of inspiration in my life. I am forever grateful.
  • On this sacred day, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the one who has been my guiding light. Wishing you a blessed Guru Purnima.
  • Thank you for being more than just a teacher—for being a mentor, a guide, and a true source of knowledge. Happy Guru Purnima.
  • A Guru is someone who shows the path to enlightenment. Thank you for leading me with patience and purpose. Warm wishes on Guru Purnima.
  • To the one who inspired me to dream and gave me the strength to achieve it, Happy Guru Purnima.
  • Your teachings have shaped my thoughts and actions. Today, I honour your contribution to my journey. Wishing you a peaceful Guru Purnima.
  • May your blessings continue to illuminate my life. Thank you for being my mentor. Wishing you a serene and joyful Guru Purnima.
  • You have always been my pillar of strength and knowledge. On Guru Purnima, I offer my deepest respect and gratitude.
  • A true teacher does not just teach but transforms lives. Thank you for being that teacher. Happy Guru Purnima.
  • On this auspicious occasion, I honour and celebrate your unwavering dedication to sharing wisdom. Wishing you a Happy Guru Purnima.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UAE's ₹23L Golden Visa stuns Indians-memes, dreams and drama follow

Truth behind MIT researchers' claim that using ChatGPT can rot your brain

World Chocolate Day 2025: Know the date, history, significance and more

Millennials, GenZs turn monsoon into travel season with value trips

Gen Z defies 'sober generation' label, alcohol consumption picking up

Topics :festivalsHinduTeachers

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story