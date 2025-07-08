UAE Golden Visa Viral Memes: The United Arab Emirates has unveiled a new approach to its long-term residency programme, introducing a nomination-based Golden Visa system. Unlike the earlier model, which required a substantial investment of at least AED 2 million (approx. ₹4.66 crore) in property or business, the new approach allows eligible individuals from India and Bangladesh to secure a Golden Visa by paying a one-time fee of AED 1,00,000 (around ₹23.3 lakhs).

This game-changing visa scheme eliminates the need for massive financial commitments, offering a streamlined route to long-term residency. Select individuals can now be nominated and apply directly under this newly introduced programme. According to insiders involved in the rollout, over 5,000 Indian nationals are expected to apply within the first three months.