Bank holidays in July 2025: Here's the national and state-wise list

Bank holidays in July 2025: Here's the national and state-wise list

Banks will be closed for 13 days in July 2025 across India. Check the full state-wise holiday list and plan your in-branch visits accordingly

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Bank holidays in July 2025: Planning to visit your bank in July? You might want to double-check the dates. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks across India will remain shut for 13 days this month due to a mix of weekend closures and state-specific public holidays.
 
As per RBI’s classification, bank holidays fall under three categories: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks’ closing of accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays. While branches may shut on select days, digital banking channels remain unaffected.

List of Bank holidays in July 2025

July’s 13-day closure includes Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and public holidays in certain cities. Here’s a state-wise breakdown:
 
 
July 3 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja – Agartala
July 5 (Saturday): Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday – Jammu, Srinagar

July 6 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide
July 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Nationwide
July 13 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide
July 14 (Monday): Beh Deinkhlam – Shillong
July 16 (Wednesday): Harela – Dehradun
July 17 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh – Shillong
July 19 (Saturday): Ker Puja – Agartala
July 20 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide
July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Nationwide
July 27 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide
July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi – Gangtok
 

What will continue to work

 
While physical bank counters may be closed on these days, most essential services are still accessible online. Customers can continue to use:
 
• Internet and mobile banking for balance checks, bill payments and fund transfers
• ATM withdrawals and card-based transactions
• NEFT and RTGS transfers (based on availability windows)
• Online service requests such as cheque books and demand drafts
 
“For those planning in-branch transactions, it’s best to schedule around the holiday calendar and rely on online channels when needed,” said a senior public sector bank official.

RBI’s holiday classification

The RBI groups holidays for banks into the following categories:
 
RTGS holiday: RTGS transfers are available 24x7 all year round. Funds are credited in real time, and the service remains active even on weekends and public holidays.
Closing of accounts holiday: These apply to the second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and select holidays when branches close for administrative reasons.
Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act: These are notified public holidays applicable to banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions, often based on state-level events.
 
Though the list may appear long, for most customers, the availability of digital banking means they can carry out routine transactions without disruption.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

