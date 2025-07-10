World Population Day 2025: Date, theme, significance and why it matters

What is World Population Day?
World Population Day 2025: Theme
World Population Day 2025: Importance
- Highlighting the impact of overpopulation on climate, food supply, water resources, housing, and infrastructure.
- Promoting family planning and access to reproductive health services.
- Supporting gender equality, especially through access to education and healthcare.
- Encouraging sustainable development and improved urban planning.
- Inspiring governments to introduce responsible population policies and social welfare reforms.
World Population Day 2025: Objectives
- Raise awareness about global population issues and their far-reaching impacts
- Advocate for reproductive rights as a core element of human rights
- Encourage policy changes that promote environmental and economic sustainability
- Promote the empowerment of women and youth through education and healthcare
- Foster international cooperation to address demographic challenges
Why does World Population Day matter for India?
Final thoughts
