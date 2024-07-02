World Sports Journalists Day 2024: History, significance, quotes, and more

Every year, World Sports Journalist Day is celebrated on July 2, 2024. Sports has emerged as one of the significant career paths. Many people with special interest and deep passion for sports and journalism often pursue 'Sports Journalism'.

Sports Journalists Day marks the success of sports media professionals and motivates them to put more effort into spreading knowledge about sports among the general public. Many news agencies organise events to honour their sports journalists on this special day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp World Sports Journalists Day 2024: History The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) established World Sports Journalists Day on July 2, commemorating the formation day of AIPS as an organisation in 1994 during the Summer Olympics in Paris. This day is marked to honour the outstanding work of journalists in the field of sports journalism. Over the years, many sports media professionals have been honoured for their accomplishments on this special day.

World Sports Journalists Day 2024: Significance

The World Sports Journalists Day encourages and recognises the accomplishments of various sports journalists. One of the major reasons to celebrate World Sports Journalists Day 2024 is to spread awareness about sports across the globe. Many media organisations in different parts of the world organise special events in honour of sports journalists on this day. This day brings inspiration to people to make a career in sports journalism.

World Sports Journalists Day 2024: Theme

There is no special theme for World Sports Journalists Day 2024. The purpose of this day is to recognise the effort and hard work of sports journalists.

About International Sports Press Association

There are over 160 nationals associated with the International Sports Press Association, or AIPS across the world. AIPS advocates for sports media rights, issues identification cards, which are used by many in international sporting events for credentialing, hosts programs for young sports journalists and honours excellence through its international awards.

