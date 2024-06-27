Sam Manekshaw Death Anniversary 2024: 5 lesser-known facts about him

Sam Manekshaw, popularly known as Sam Bahadur, was the first Indian Army officer promoted to the rank of field marshal, the highest attainable rank in the Indian Army. He was the chief of army staff during the Indo-Pakistani war in 1971 and served the Indian army for four long decades starting with service in World War II.

Manekshaw was born in a Parsi family on April 3, 1914. His father, Hormusji Manekshaw, was a doctor and his brother, Jemi Hormusji Framji Manekshaw, served in the Indian Air Force and became the Air Vice Marshal, the third highest two-star air officer rank in the Indian Air Force.

Throughout his career, Sam Manekshaw fought five wars starting from World War II, then the 1948 war against Pakistan, the 1962 Indo-Sino War, 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.

A biopic was made in 2023 on Sam Manekshaw's legacy, with the name ‘Sam Bahadur’. The titular role was portrayed by Vicky Kaushal.

Manekshaw was known for his robust personality and he is credited with a quote, “If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or he is Gorkha.”

Sam Manekshaw Death

He passed away on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94 due to Pneumonia and his statue was erected in Wellington, the place where he died.

5 lesser-known facts about Sam Maneskshaw

Sam Manekshaw was born in Amritsar, he was fluent in Punjabi and often talked to Sikh soldiers in Punjabi.

He received two of India's highest civilian honours, i.e., Padma Bhushan (1968) and the Padma Vibhushan (1972).

A postage stamp depicting Sam Manekshaw in the Field Marshal uniform was released on December 16, 2008, by former president of India, Pratibha Patil.

The title 'Bahadur' was given to him by 8 Gorkha rifles, who were very fond of him.

Famous author Salman Rushdie mentioned Sam Manekshaw in his novel Midnight’s Children which won the Booker Prize in the chapter 'Sam and the Tiger.'

Tribute to India’s first field marshal

Several politicians paid tribute to Sam Makeshaw on his death anniversary.

The congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge shard a message on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Our salutations to the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, affectionately known as Sam Bahadur, who played a pivotal role in India's triumphant victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. “

“Throughout his illustrious four-decade career, he demonstrated unwavering courage and selfless dedication, leading the Armed Forces with utmost valour and distinction through five wars. One of India’s finest military commanders, his unflinching fortitude and tireless service to the nation will always be remembered and revered,” the 81-year-old leader added.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Remembering the Man behind ???????? ???????? India’s victory against the war with Pakistan in 1971 Padma Vibhushan Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw ji on his death anniversary.”