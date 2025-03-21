World Water Day 2025: Theme, significance, report of UN Water and more

Water is the lifeblood of our planet, yet millions around the world—including those in developed nations—struggle to access clean, safe water. Recognising its vital importance, World Water Day is observed every year on March 22 to raise awareness about the need for sustainable water management and conservation.

This global initiative, led by the United Nations, highlights a key theme each year—ranging from protecting groundwater to ensuring equitable access to clean water for all. It serves as a call to action, urging individuals and governments alike to take meaningful steps toward water conservation. Here’s everything you need to know about World Water Day 2025, including its history, significance, and how you can contribute to this crucial cause.

World Water Day 2025: Theme

A high-level event to observe the World Day for Glaciers and World Water Day 2025 is being organised by the permanent missions of Tajikistan, Barbados, Peru, Senegal, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates in collaboration with UNESCO, WMO, UNDESA, UN-Water, IAEA, IUCN, and UNU-INWEH.

"Glacier Preservation" is the theme for World Water Day 2025, highlighting the vital role glaciers play in preserving freshwater supplies worldwide and the pressing need for conservation efforts in the face of climate change.

History of World Water Day

At the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNICED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the idea for World Water Day was first proposed. To emphasise the value of freshwater and promote the sustainable management of water resources, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 22nd to be World Water Day in 1993. Since then, World Water Day has been celebrated yearly, with a different subject pertaining to sustainability and water conservation each year.

Significance of World Water Day

World Water Day is important because it raises awareness of the status of the water resources around the world and encourages action to solve urgent water-related issues.

World Water Day is a call to action for governments, organisations, and individuals to prioritise water conservation and management initiatives, as billions of people worldwide lack access to safe and clean water, and many places are experiencing water scarcity and pollution.

With the planet facing mounting challenges from population growth, rapid urbanisation, industrial expansion, and climate change, the strain on water resources has never been greater. In this context, World Water Day holds even greater significance, serving as a crucial reminder of the urgent need for sustainable water management and conservation efforts worldwide.

World Water Day 2025: UN-Water Development Report

UN-Water publishes a flagship report on water and sanitation every year that offers comprehensive analysis and policy suggestions. The following topics will be covered in the 2025 version, "Water Towers: Mountains and Glaciers":

The part that mountain water sources and glaciers play in maintaining the world's water supply.

Glacial retreat and its cascading consequences as a result of climate change.

Techniques for reducing water crises and protecting frozen water supplies.