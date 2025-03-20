Happy Nowruz 2025: Date, importance, history, significance and more

The Persian New Year, Nowruz, signifies the start of spring. Millions of people participate in this festival, which has been observed for almost 3,000 years. Nowruz, which translates to "new day," typically falls on the Spring Equinox, between March 19 and 22.

The vibrant festival lasts for 13 days, starting on the first day of the Persian calendar. It originated in Zoroastrianism, one of the world's oldest monotheistic religions. Nearly 300 million people across Iran, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Parsi communities worldwide usually celebrate Nowruz.

Parsi New Year 2025: History

While Nowruz is globally celebrated in March, in India, the Parsi New Year is observed in July or August based on the Shahenshahi or Fasli calendar, which does not account for leap years. In 2025, Parsi New Year will be celebrated on Thursday, March 20.

Zoroastrianism was established by the prophet Zoroaster in ancient Persia, which is now Iran, and has a strong connection to the festival of Navroz. The Parsi New Year festival, which has 3000-year-old roots in Zoroastrianism, is said to have been started by Prophet Zoroaster.

Following the Islamic invasion in the 7th century, many Zoroastrians migrated to Gujarat, India, where they preserved their traditions. The festival is widely celebrated in several Indian states, despite its Persian roots. In honor of the Persian King Jamshed, who established the Parsi calendar, the day is known as Jamshedi Navroz.

Happy Nowruz: Significance

Nowruz, which commemorates the first day of spring and the rebirth of nature, has great cultural and historical significance. It represents optimism, rebirth, and the victory of light over evil. With roots in ancient Zoroastrian customs, Nowruz is a time for communities to gather, celebrate their heritage, and share meals in addition to being a time for renewal and personal reflection.

The creation of the "Haft-Seen" table, which includes symbolic items like garlic, apples, and coins, each of which represents a different value, such as health, prosperity, or love is one of the many traditions that are part of the event. Additionally, Nowruz encourages harmony and peace, strengthening bonds amongst those who participate in the celebrations.

Happy Nowruz: Wishes and messages

• Happy Nowruz to you and your family. May this New Year bring a lot of hope, fortune and success in your life.

• Happy Nowruz to you and your family. May the day bring fresh hope and enthusiasm.

• Nowruz Mubarak to my most valuable friend. This New Year can be your opportunity to shine.

• Nowruz comes in a rainbow of colours, and we hope you get to use them all to paint your lives with happiness and prosperity. Wishing everybody a colourful Nowruz.

• As the New Year blooms, may it bring fresh opportunities, abundant health, and lasting happiness. Nowruz Mubarak!

• May this New Year bring lots of happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy Nowruz to you!

• Happy Nowruz! May this New Year be a time of renewal and growth for you and your loved ones.

• Sending warm wishes for a happy Nowruz to you and your loved ones. May the year ahead bring joy and prosperity in abundance.

• May the spirit of Nowruz fill your heart with love and your home with happiness. Happy Persian New Year!

• May this Parsi New Year mark the beginning of a new chapter of your life full of new dreams and new hopes. Warm wishes on Nowruz to you and your loved ones. Nowruz Mubarak.