International Day of Happiness 2025 Wishes, quotes, and messages to share

Every year on March 20, the world comes together to celebrate the International Day of Happiness —a day dedicated to joy, positivity, and well-being. More than just a reason to smile, this global observance, first established by the United Nations in 2013, highlights happiness as a fundamental human goal. Whether through simple pleasures or grand celebrations, this day reminds us that happiness matters—not just for individuals but for societies as a whole.

As per the United Nations website, it calls for "a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples." Also, the UN also urges every country to make a space for the happiness of their residents.

Beyond policies and global initiatives, individuals can embrace the spirit of the day by spreading joy through heartfelt wishes, uplifting quotes, and small acts of kindness that make a difference.

Happy International Day of Happiness 2025: Quotes

• “In order to write about life first you must live it.”— Ernest Hemingway

• "Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It means that you've decided to look beyond the imperfections." - Gerard Way

• "No medicine cures what happiness cannot." - Gabriel García Márquez

• "They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: Someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for." - Tom Bodett

• "Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." - Marcel Proust

• "If you have only one smile, you give it to the people you love." - Maya Angelou.

• “The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” - Dalai Lama

• “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.”– Albert Einstein

• "There is no path to happiness; happiness is the path." - Buddha

• "Happiness is a journey, not a destination." - Buddha.

Happy World Happiness Day 2025: Wishes and Messages

• Best wishes for the International Day of Happiness. Happiness is all around you; once you find it, keep it close to you always.

• Find happiness in the little things in life, and you will notice that happiness will never leave your side.

• If you are happy then you don’t need anything else but if you are sad then even the best of things cannot bring you happiness in life. Happy International Day of Happiness!

• Count the good things in your life and give yourself reasons to be happy on this joyful occasion of International Happiness Day.

• Happy International Day of Happiness! Your happiness is the most precious!

• Be happy and make everyone around you happy! Happy Happiness Day!

• May you keep finding reasons to be happy every day!

• Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy. Best wishes for the International Day of Happiness.

• Start your day with a smile on your face and let happiness bloom in your heart!

• On the occasion of the International Day of Happiness, let us promise ourselves that we would never ever take our happiness for granted because it is way too important.