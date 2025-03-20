Sugar vs Oil: Which is healthier or more harmful? All details inside

According to doctors, eating foods high in sugar and fat may be just as harmful to the liver as drinking alcohol, which is known to be terrible for liver function. Everything that is consumed is processed by the liver, which serves as the body's warehouse. Increased calorie intake can cause fatty liver disease, which can lead to diabetes and other metabolic diseases.

Overconsumption of sugar and fat contributes to obesity, which in turn causes liver problems, such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). According to data, about one in four Indian individuals is obese or overweight, putting them at risk for fatty liver disease.

Sugar vs Oil: How sugar affects our lives?

One of the main causes of diabetes, liver disease, and obesity is sugar. Consuming too much sugar causes the liver to become fat, which can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition that can worsen and cause significant liver damage.

• Raises the chance of insulin resistance by raising blood sugar levels.

• This causes weight gain since it contains empty calories.

• This results in a fatty liver, which can lead to scarring and inflammation.

• Impacts heart health by raising cholesterol and heart attack risk.

Oil vs Sugar: How does oil affect our lives?

Another dietary culprit that hurts our health is oil, especially processed and hydrogenated oils. But unlike sugar, many oils include important fatty acids that are vital for cell repair and brain function. The kind and quantity of oil used are crucial.

• Because fat is more calorie-dense than sugar—one gram of fat contains nine calories—excess oil causes weight gain.

• Can cause heart disease if it contains a lot of saturated and saturated fats.

• When taken in excess, it can impact liver health and cause fatty liver disease.

• When used in moderation, certain oils, such as mustard or olive oil, provide health advantages.

Which is more harmful: Sugar or Oil?

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need to limit oil usage by 10%, which may result in a daily reduction of 50 calories. Dr. Shiv Kumar Sarin, warns, though, that sugar can be just as harmful, if not more so.

Consuming too much sugar can be just as dangerous because it is converted to fat in the liver. In an interview with TOI, Dr. Sarin stated that while both sugar and oil are harmful to health, they have different consequences. The comparison of calorie intake looks like this:

• 1 gram of sugar = 4 calories

• 1 gram of oil = 9 calories

• Consuming 5 grams of oil = 45 calories

• 2 teaspoons of sugar is equal to 1 teaspoon of oil.

What doctors say about taking sugar and oil?

“While the dangers of alcohol-related liver disease are well-known, there is a rising concern over non-alcoholic liver disease caused by high-calorie foods, such as sugars and fats. This condition can lead to the same severe complications as alcoholic liver disease, including liver cirrhosis, which might eventually require a liver transplant," Dr Shreevidya, Medical Director, Apollo ProHealth, mentioned to IANS.

"Excess sugar and oil intake, like alcohol, give rise to fat droplets scattered through the liver tissue leading to a cascade of liver injury due to inflammation leading to liver failure,” says Dr Pavan Dhoble, Junior Consultant - Gastroenterology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim.

"Liver diseases have emerged as critical public health concerns in India. NAFLD often remains unrecognised in its early stages as it may not manifest symptoms. However, it can progress to severe liver diseases," Dr Rahul Roy, Consultant - Liver Transplant and Hepatopancreatic Biliary Surgery, RN Tagore Hospital and Narayana Hospital, Howrah added to IANS.

"The westernisation of diets, characterised by increased fast food consumption and a lack of fruits and vegetables, plays a pivotal role in the rise of fatty liver diseases," he further added.

Sugar or Oil: The Conclusion

A surprising fact was discovered by an AIIMS study that examined information on NAFLD in India saying 38% of Indians suffer from fatty liver disease, also known as NAFLD. According to the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology, this syndrome also affects approximately 35% of youngsters, which emphasizes the importance of addressing lifestyle-related health issues at an early age.

Fat and sugar both lead to major health issues, particularly when poor fats and sugar are combined in a meal. You must plan a diet chart that solely consists of balanced oil and sugar. Eat complete, natural meals instead of processed ones, and get regular exercise. You may always speak with an expert and receive answers to your questions if you have any concerns.