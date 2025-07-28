20 Microns consolidated net profit declines 5.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.20% to Rs 247.16 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns declined 5.60% to Rs 16.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.20% to Rs 247.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 230.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.247.16230.5512.7413.0127.9028.2022.9024.2216.8617.86

