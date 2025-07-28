BEL Q1 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 969 crore

Bharat Electronics (BEL)'s standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,289.24 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 24.28% on YoY basis.
Total expenses fell 2.13% YoY to Rs 3291.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,949.88 crore (down 22.65%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 690.19 crore (up 4.45% YoY) during the period under review.
The company's order book stood at Rs 74,859 crore as of 1 July 2025.
On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 22.61% to Rs 969.91 crore on 4.62% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,439.74 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.
Shares of Bharat Electronics fell 1.48% to end at Rs 389.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app