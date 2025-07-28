BEL Q1 PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 969 crore

Bharat Electronics (BEL)'s standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,289.24 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 24.28% on YoY basis.

Total expenses fell 2.13% YoY to Rs 3291.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,949.88 crore (down 22.65%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 690.19 crore (up 4.45% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's order book stood at Rs 74,859 crore as of 1 July 2025.