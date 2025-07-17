360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 16.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 911.46 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 16.79% to Rs 284.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 243.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 911.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 849.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.911.46849.3462.0967.92405.93448.74373.80432.28284.67243.74

