Axis Bank Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 5,806 cr

Axis Bank reported a 3.79% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 5,806.14 crore on 6.91% increase in total income to Rs 38,321.57 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before provisions & contingencies stood at Rs 11,515.16 crore in Q1 FY26, up 13.94% compared with Rs 10,106.24 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) increased 1% YoY to Rs 13,560 crore while net interest margin stood at 3.80% in Q1 FY26 as against 4.05% in Q1 FY25.

Total deposits rose 9% to Rs 11,61,615 crore as of 30th June 2025 as against Rs 10,62,484 crore as of 30th June 2024. CASA deposits increased 5% to Rs 4,68,166 crore as of 30th June 2025 as against Rs 4,44,479 crore as of 30th June 2024. CASA deposits constitute 40% of the total deposits as of 30th June 2025.

Net advances grew 8% YoY to Rs 10,59,724 crore as of 30th June 2025. Retail loans grew 6% YoY to Rs 6,22,960 crore and accounted for 59% of the net advances of the Bank.. As of 30th June 2025, personal loans grew 5% YoY, credit card advances grew 2% YoY, and Rural loan portfolio grew 5% YoY. The banks gross non-performing (GNPA) stood at Rs 17,764.66 crore as on 30th June 2025 as against Rs 16,211.34 crore as on 30th June 2024. The ratio of gross NPAs reduced to 1.57% as on 30th June 2025 as against 1.54% as on 30th June 2024. Net NPAs increased to 0.45% as on 30th June 2025 as against 0.34% as on 30th June 2024.

Gross slippages during the quarter were Rs 8,200 crore, compared to Rs 4,805 crore in Q4FY25 and Rs 4,793 crore in Q1FY25. As on 30th June 2025, capital adequacy ratio (basel III) stood at 16.85%. Tier I was at 15.10% and Tier II at 1.75%. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD& CEO, Axis Bank said, We are optimistic as we step into FY26. With supportive regulatory conditions, the operative landscape is turning favourable. We believe large, well-capitalised banks like Axis with strong digital capabilities, innovative product suites are best suited to seize the opportunity. At Axis, we have built a robust Digital Bank along with an extensive branch network that ensures smart, seamless banking experience for millions of customers. We believe we have built a platform that allows us to grow at rates faster than the industry this year and this thesis will continue to play in the medium term.