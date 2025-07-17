Sungold Capital standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.85% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.85% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.430.6537.2130.770.140.030.040.030.040.03

