360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 820.77 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 2.88% to Rs 249.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 820.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 791.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.25% to Rs 1015.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 804.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.46% to Rs 3295.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2506.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

